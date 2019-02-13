As Twitchy told you yesterday, Democratic POTUS-wannabe Kamala Harris got busted for lying about her weed-smoking days. Good thing the New York Times is there to help her out:

Kamala Harris has faced a backlash for appearing to say she listened to Tupac and Snoop Dogg while she was in college — before either had released an album. But the truth is more complicated. https://t.co/gc0yIXnQ7c — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 13, 2019

The “backlash” she has faced consists of people calling her out for either lying about having smoked marijuana or lying about when she did it. If she indeed smoked weed while listening to Snoop and Tupac, it means she did so while prosecuting others for marijuana possession. And that’s a pretty big deal. At least, it would be if she were a Republican.

And the NYT is ready at the drop of a hat to provide the excuses. Wow. — BongBong (@BongBong) February 13, 2019

For some reason, the New York Times seems far more offended by conservatives’ response to the implications of Harris’ story than by the implications themselves.

“The truth is more complicated” — Doctor Cigari (@DoctorCigari) February 13, 2019

"The truth is more complicated…" FFS… That's just flat out gaslighting. Kamala made up a stupid lie, got caught, and now the NYT has chosen to carry her water and explain how her ridiculous lie has some basis in fact. — TM61 (@TheMule999) February 13, 2019

Don't twist her words by quoting her and proving that what she said literally cannot have happened. — Hannibal Lecture (@KurtisBacks) February 13, 2019

Well, at least there’s nothing complicated about what’s motivating the New York Times.

"Let's give the Democrat all the benefit of the doubt." Also, this is basically a "Republicans pounce" story. https://t.co/aQqn64BSdw — RBe (@RBPundit) February 13, 2019

We’ve come a long way, baby.

What's next? Republicans digested? — Paula K (@shadowop) February 13, 2019

Stay tuned!

