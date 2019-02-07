As Twitchy told you, “Very Senior Democratic Strategist” and former Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaign staffer Waleed Shahid is practically peeing himself with excitement because #GreenNewDeal is trending nationally on Twitter.

But if we were him, we’d change our pants and go find a cave to crawl into, because here’s where the Green New Deal is at right now:

The #GreenNewDeal FAQ page has been taken down. pic.twitter.com/5IT5UosVwz — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) February 7, 2019

One might say it’s vanished like a cow’s fart in the wind.

LMAO — d (@teamwarmsocks) February 7, 2019

So, what prompted the memory-holing attempt? The typos? The atrocious grammar? The mind-numbingly terrible policy proposals?

It was full of typos… no one proofread the thing to see if it made sense. — David Owen (@davidowen_sd) February 7, 2019

Probably because it's dumb. — Jordan Moore #FBPE (@jordanmoore0929) February 7, 2019

Maybe it was all of the above.

Malware detection must have caught it. — Bacon Chakra ✝️ (@spazafraz) February 7, 2019

We’re officially over the cliffs of parody now. This is amazing.

Wouldn’t you want it to disappear? — Juanita Bona (@BonaJuanita) February 7, 2019

If we were Democrats, we definitely would. But thank goodness we’re not. Because honestly, we can’t wait to see how much stupider this gets. We haven’t been entertained like this in a long, long time.