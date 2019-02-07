Most of the talk today is about the Green New Deal spearheaded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and one Dem strategist whose Twitter bio also says he’s an alum of AOC and Bernie Sanders’ campaigns noticed that it was trending:

The #GreenNewDeal is trending in the United States. pic.twitter.com/1HjNKiv0hj — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) February 7, 2019

While it’s true #GreenNewDeal is trending high today, progressives might not want to know the reason:

You should really start reading those tweets. https://t.co/VFIZD0tdYS — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 7, 2019

99% of the tweets are mocking how stupid it is https://t.co/3JE4TmPQ4m — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 7, 2019

Maybe the thinking on the Left is “there’s no such thing as BAD publicity”?

And not in a good way — Nathan Mark O'Malley (@MalleyNathan) February 7, 2019

(Because we're all laughing hysterically at it) https://t.co/xrfvwnMPF7 — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) February 7, 2019

Everyone in America is laughing at it in unison https://t.co/m9HWRCAMVC — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 7, 2019

Because it's the most laughable pile of flaming garbage to every come out of a Congress person… EVER https://t.co/ILq6oZcs7H — ❄️ irritant (@NuLLnVoiD4prez) February 7, 2019

And not for good reasons LOL https://t.co/9gNuCMCF2c — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 7, 2019

It's because people are tearing it to shreds. — Liberty Liger (@LibertyLiger) February 7, 2019

***

