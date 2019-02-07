As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi caused a bit of triggering on the Left with her interview mentioning Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. The House Speaker seemed to mock the so-called plan, dubbing it a “green dream”:


null

The pushback from the Left over that (and AOC not being included on the House’s climate change committee) includes global warming alarmist and Grist meteorologist Eric Holthaus:

Trending

Global warming is sure to worsen as things get increasingly heated on the Left side of the aisle!

But if Pelosi’s thinking the details of the Green New Deal are a tad ridiculous, dare we even say insane, then hey, she’s not wrong.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeEric Holthausglobal warmingNancy Pelosi