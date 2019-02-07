As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi caused a bit of triggering on the Left with her interview mentioning Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. The House Speaker seemed to mock the so-called plan, dubbing it a “green dream”:

Take cover! Nancy Pelosi ‘openly mocks’ AOC’s Green New Deal (and lefties are TICKED) https://t.co/65zf0ex7ow — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 7, 2019





The pushback from the Left over that (and AOC not being included on the House’s climate change committee) includes global warming alarmist and Grist meteorologist Eric Holthaus:

Please remember: Nancy Pelosi is a climate denier. https://t.co/NwwVQsdZTV — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) February 7, 2019

Bottom line: If you do not support an emergency transition away from fossil fuel, you either don't understand or refuse to admit the true scale of climate change and the necessary solutions. Nancy Pelosi is a very intelligent woman, but she's on the wrong side of history here. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) February 7, 2019

Global warming is sure to worsen as things get increasingly heated on the Left side of the aisle!

In 👏 to 👏 my 👏 veins https://t.co/OVihkjAqAt — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) February 7, 2019

And a chief contributor to greenhouse gases with all her flying. https://t.co/Ckyw9KjErT — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) February 7, 2019

But if Pelosi’s thinking the details of the Green New Deal are a tad ridiculous, dare we even say insane, then hey, she’s not wrong.