As Twitchy told you, Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has at last released her landmark Green New Deal. And now that we’ve had a chance to get a closer look at the details, we’ve gotta say, we’re impressed. We’ve never seen this many pies in the sky before — good thing we’re getting rid of all the airplanes! And buildings:

Ummmmmm the Green New Deal outline that AOC's office released says her plan is to "upgrade or replace" EVERY BUILDING IN THE COUNTRY https://t.co/sjBy6ammGX — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 7, 2019

Not the Onion. This is AOC's actual Green New Deal outline. pic.twitter.com/d6zv7ygYbb — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 7, 2019

And for those who don't want to or can't afford to "upgrade or replace" their homes? https://t.co/evzFBm2sUE — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 7, 2019

Don’t worry … the Green New Deal has got plenty of provisions for unable or unwilling participants:

I also like the part about the deal guaranteeing "economic security" for people "unwilling to work" pic.twitter.com/VHjSgLPrpI — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 7, 2019

Economic security for those who are unwilling to work. LOLOLOLOL Who the hell wrote this? https://t.co/0zrQWDJWFZ — RBe (@RBPundit) February 7, 2019

This stuff is the type of genius we’ve come to expect from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘n pals.

Staffers couldn’t decide whether to write “moon” or “sound stage” here so they just left it blank. pic.twitter.com/JvIlpqpIYI — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) February 7, 2019

The Green New Deal could have used a light edit or two before it was released. https://t.co/q8MbmVRwBR — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 7, 2019

It’s also pretty light on, you know, science.

"We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast…" 😂🐄💨 https://t.co/21WH5F1ZuA — Mac McClung Fan Account (@LPDonovan) February 7, 2019

Since all cows fart, the Green New Deal is calling for getting rid of all the cows in the country. cc: @peta pic.twitter.com/iTznHdQ1Pn — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 7, 2019

I'm convinced the Green New Deal was written by a poorly informed group of high school seniors working on a class projecthttps://t.co/EnWe3hijvJ pic.twitter.com/200sxVDHjK — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) February 7, 2019

Now that’s just silly. Even poorly informed high school seniors are smarter than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

So in summary, AOC's Green New Deal calls for: ☑️ Eliminating cows

☑️ Eliminating air travel

☑️ Upgrading or replacing EVERY BUILDING IN THE US

☑️ Car charging stations everywhere

☑️ Replacing the 5 million jobs this will kill with gov. guaranteed jobshttps://t.co/2dlp6EFpSg pic.twitter.com/jHF5Mr11rQ — Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) February 7, 2019

Oh, don’t forget the part where they admit that they have no idea how they’re gonna pay for this thing:

That’s the sweetest icing on this whole damn cake.

The Green New Deal is what happens when the tide pod eating generation decides to make public policy. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 7, 2019

