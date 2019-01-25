Donald Trump may be down after getting soundly owned by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on the government shutdown and border wall, but dammit, he’s not out.

He’s learned from the past:

And now he’s looking ahead to the future.

Well, yeah. He’d never admit to losing. Because that’s what losers do. And he’s a winner.

So, with his ego on the line, Trump is making a solemn vow (and you know what his vows are worth these days):

If Democrats don’t give him what he wants, he’s gonna go full BEASTMODE and declare a national emergency:

He really means it this time. You mark his words!

The good thing is that, given his history, Trump is unlikely to follow through on this threat. And that works out, because governing by pen and phone is a really bad way to govern.

