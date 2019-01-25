Donald Trump may be down after getting soundly owned by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on the government shutdown and border wall, but dammit, he’s not out.

He’s learned from the past:

Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

And now he’s looking ahead to the future.

Bottom line: Dems win staredown, forcing temp reopening, w/ negotiations over next 3 weeks. If Trump doesn’t get some significant barrier $ (lots of Dems now/again on record in favor), he’ll either shut it down again, invoke controversial ‘emergency’ powers, or fully concede. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 25, 2019

And Trump just affirmed these options (not mentioning the total cave one) at the end of his speech: https://t.co/eEhacXVfhd — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 25, 2019

Well, yeah. He’d never admit to losing. Because that’s what losers do. And he’s a winner.

So, with his ego on the line, Trump is making a solemn vow (and you know what his vows are worth these days):

The president ended the announcement of the end of the shutdown by threatening another shutdown — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 25, 2019

If Democrats don’t give him what he wants, he’s gonna go full BEASTMODE and declare a national emergency:

And hints at possible emergency declaration https://t.co/aCVsR39wBe — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) January 25, 2019

.@POTUS closes his speech promising another shutdown or the declaration of a national emergency if he doesn’t get border wall funding by February 15th. — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) January 25, 2019

Pres. Trump: “If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will shut down on Feb. 15th again” or he will sign an emergency declaration — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 25, 2019

On Feb 15 Trump says we will either have a shutdown or a national emergency. Exits without taking questions about indictments Roger Stone or what this shutdown was all for. — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) January 25, 2019

POTUS: "If we don’t get a fair deal from congress, the government will either shutdown on February 15th again or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws…" — Shawna Thomas (@Shawna) January 25, 2019

He really means it this time. You mark his words!

The good thing is that, given his history, Trump is unlikely to follow through on this threat. And that works out, because governing by pen and phone is a really bad way to govern.

Trump is so bad at this he’s threatening *another* shutdown as he announces an end to this shutdown. And in the same breath, he gives away that he’s just gonna declare a national emergency. Art of the Are You Fo’ Real? — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 25, 2019