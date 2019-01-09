In case you missed it, before his meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi this afternoon, Donald Trump declared that his “threshold” when it comes to deciding whether or not the border situation constitutes a national emergency is whether the Democrats give him what he wants:

President Trump: "I have the absolute right to do national emergency if I want…my threshold will be if I can't make a deal with people that are unreasonable." pic.twitter.com/Xz7Mbws3c9 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 9, 2019

The thing is, that’s now how this works. That’s not how any of this works. At least it’s not supposed to work that way.

This is a problem. It's also the exact same arguement made for the Bump Stock ban & every abuse of power. You can't pick & choose what abuse of power you care about just because you like the outcome. Well you can but you're a hypocrite. (He Isn't the 1st President to do this) https://t.co/LigezIN8bZ — Lone Pats Fan (@LonePatFan1) January 9, 2019

He certainly isn’t:

This was the liberal argument for Obama’s executive amnesties: “Congress won’t do what he wants so now he gets to do it unilaterally” https://t.co/l88O0OtBgu — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 9, 2019

But just because Barack Obama did it, too, doesn’t make it right.

Pen & Phone. — Member of The Tribe (@HebrewToYou) January 9, 2019

All you need is a Phone & a Pen — George (@cruiseingourmet) January 9, 2019

"I've Got a Sharpie and I've Got a Phone" — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 9, 2019

Is it too much to ask to have a POTUS who doesn’t govern by pen and phone?

That national emergency declaration? Lindsey Graham said: "That’s not my preferred route. I don’t know legally if you can do that." https://t.co/EYcoaDUEg1 — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) January 9, 2019

At best, this is just Trump throwing a tantrum again. At worst, it’s a really, really bad idea.

Not a good idea, I’m against this. — m harkless (@mhark_ignite) January 9, 2019

It was shady when Obama did it, it’s shady when Trump does it, and it’ll be shady when the next guy does it. At some point, this kind of thing needs to stop. Because it’s a recipe for disaster.

In the meantime, hope you’re hungry:

NEW: White House officials are discussing a scenario in which Trump declares a national emergency to fund a border wall and agrees to sign a spending bill without wall funds. "It will come to this," says one WH official. "The question is when." https://t.co/KGVVsvNF0V — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) January 9, 2019

Of course. Let’s get on with it! https://t.co/pruEITHmEX — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 9, 2019

Sigh.