In case you missed it, before his meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi this afternoon, Donald Trump declared that his “threshold” when it comes to deciding whether or not the border situation constitutes a national emergency is whether the Democrats give him what he wants:

The thing is, that’s now how this works. That’s not how any of this works. At least it’s not supposed to work that way.

He certainly isn’t:

But just because Barack Obama did it, too, doesn’t make it right.

Is it too much to ask to have a POTUS who doesn’t govern by pen and phone?

At best, this is just Trump throwing a tantrum again. At worst, it’s a really, really bad idea.

It was shady when Obama did it, it’s shady when Trump does it, and it’ll be shady when the next guy does it. At some point, this kind of thing needs to stop. Because it’s a recipe for disaster.

In the meantime, hope you’re hungry:

Sigh.

