Democrat leadership met again this afternoon with President Trump and members of his administration, and it wasn’t a very long meeting:

Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

"When she said no, the president said goodbye," says VP Pence of meeting with Congressional Leaders. Says @POTUS asked @SpeakerPelosi, if he agreed to end the Government shutdown, would she agree to a border wall, and she said no. pic.twitter.com/9g9Sio26Cq — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 9, 2019

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi gave their side of the story outside of the White House:

Chuck Schumer describes a meeting he just had with President Trump: "Unfortunately, the president just got up and walked out. He asked Speaker Pelosi, 'Will you agree to my wall?' She said no. And he just got up and said, 'Then we have nothing to discuss,' and he just walked out" pic.twitter.com/vFigwieLYL — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2019

Democratic Leaders emerge from WH saying Pres Trump slammed the table and walked out of their meeting, when Pelosi said she won't agree to a border wall. "Then we have nothing to talk about," Schumer quoted the president as saying. pic.twitter.com/f3CpKILugm — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 9, 2019

Schumer says Pres had a "temper tantrum" and walked out of meeting with Congressional Leaders in the WH Situation Room, when @SpeakerPelosi told him she won't agree to his border wall. pic.twitter.com/K9osL2MJYT — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 9, 2019

Pelosi at the Capitol after WH mtg: “It was a petulent President of the United States” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 9, 2019

JUST IN: Pres. Trump tweets meeting with Speaker Pelosi, Minority Leader Schumer was "a total waste of time." Schumer says, "We saw a temper tantrum because he couldn't get his way, and he just walked out of the meeting." https://t.co/efe9dSvfMb pic.twitter.com/ACUKGfU6OJ — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2019

The Dems slammed Trump for not budging while trying and failing to seem open-minded themselves:

Democrat leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats are "willing to discuss anything" ("anything" does not include border security) pic.twitter.com/4S25lRRNPF — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 9, 2019

Stay tuned!