Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, President Trump announced a short-term agreement has been reached that will re-open the federal government and end the partial shutdown — for the time being:

President Trump: “We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the government.” — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) January 25, 2019

#BREAKING : Trump says a deal to end the shutdown has been reached. pic.twitter.com/IcPfb79OGj — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 25, 2019

Trump announced that he’d soon be signing a bill to re-open the government for three weeks.

Trump: Everyone knows I have a very powerful alternative — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 25, 2019

Trump: I am asking..McConnell to put this on the flr immediately — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 25, 2019

In Rose Garden statement, Pres Trump announces "we have a deal" to end the partial Government shutdown – today in its 35th day. Says will make sure furloughed workers get their back pay as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/vquM4zZUVs — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 25, 2019

Pres says deal includes bipartisan group to put together package of border security provisions. Insists that "walls do work." pic.twitter.com/aIzZ5EGBb8 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 25, 2019

"I have a powerful alternative but I did not want to use it at this time, hopefully it will be unnecessary," President Trump on reaching a deal to reopen the government. pic.twitter.com/oidegJoWw9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 25, 2019

Final notes:

Just a reminder on what MUST happen to re-open the government. Hse/Senate must ok the SAME spending measure. President must then sign it. Hse/Senate could ok the pkg via a roll call vote, unanimous consent or voice vote. Latter 2 options are fastest — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 25, 2019

Bill to re-open gov’t could be done via voice vote or unanimous consent in Senate. Unclear which yet. Hse plan unclear so far — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 25, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.