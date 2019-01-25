When Donald Trump jumped into the presidential race, Ann Coulter was one of his loudest cheerleaders, particularly when it came to his professed hardline stance against immigration.

Well, now that Trump has essentially caved on the border wall, Coulter may be officially off the Trump Train:

Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

Yiiiiiiiikes.

Been waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/53YCBtikUz — Mel R (@coastalelite22) January 25, 2019

Here it is. If you know Ann, this is a big insult. https://t.co/UFDQ10AekG — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 25, 2019

And there’s still more where that came from:

Obviously the gov't shutdown hasn't gone far enough if the corrupt & incompetent FBI still has funds for a Keystone Cops stunt like the pre-dawn raid on Roger Stone. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

Sure feel safer today, with the feds taking Roger Stone off the streets. No need for a border wall now. Nothing to fear from MS-13. #OurTaxDollarsAtWork — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

Trump tweets about Roger Stone raid, "Who alerted CNN to be there?" Just think! If you were president, you could haul the FBI director's ass into the Oval Office and ask him yourself. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

Welp.

***

