Wait a second … when did Rep. Ilhan Omar start writing for the New York Times? We know the media really have it out for the Covington Catholic students, but a puff piece on the Black Hebrew Israelites? Really?

Yes, really:

But the New York Times apparently isn’t interested in spotlighting the truth about the Black Hebrew Israelites:

Here’s how the New York Times piece concludes, by the way:

To many black people, Hebrew Israelites are a harmless part of their communities, said Todd Boyd, a professor of race and pop culture at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, one of many cities where the group can be seen working the streets. More alarming to many African Americans, he said, is “seeing a white guy in a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.”

Kudos to them for working the MAGA hat in there! That’s how you know they’re serious journalists.

Not so bizarre when you consider which team the New York Times overwhelmingly plays for. Hateful bigotry gets a pass when it’s coming from the Left.

