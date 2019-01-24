Wait a second … when did Rep. Ilhan Omar start writing for the New York Times? We know the media really have it out for the Covington Catholic students, but a puff piece on the Black Hebrew Israelites? Really?

Yes, really:

The Hebrew Israelite theology landed in the spotlight after a confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial https://t.co/giJACoRJc0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 23, 2019

But the New York Times apparently isn’t interested in spotlighting the truth about the Black Hebrew Israelites:

The NYT description of the Black Israelites (hate group profile!): "Though they have been name-checked by Kendrick Lamar in a rap called “Yah,” they have also been denounced by others as a hate group. Provocation is their outreach method of choice."https://t.co/dqMHNzCJyO — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 24, 2019

*some say* they're a hate group, but they're also name-checked by a rapper. let's call the whole thing off.https://t.co/dqMHNzCJyO — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 24, 2019

it's a view-from-nowhere profile of a racist, anti-Semitic hate group! ya can't make this stuff up.https://t.co/dqMHNzUkqm — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 24, 2019

when the Black Israelites get a more sympathetic hearing than the Covington High students… — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 24, 2019

and no, the headline ("Hebrew Israelites See Divine Intervention in Lincoln Memorial Confrontation") isn't a reference to the parting of the Potomac Riverhttps://t.co/dqMHNzCJyO — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 24, 2019

Here’s how the New York Times piece concludes, by the way:

To many black people, Hebrew Israelites are a harmless part of their communities, said Todd Boyd, a professor of race and pop culture at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, one of many cities where the group can be seen working the streets. More alarming to many African Americans, he said, is “seeing a white guy in a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.”

Kudos to them for working the MAGA hat in there! That’s how you know they’re serious journalists.

This is a bizarrely flattering @nytimes story about an anti-gay, anti-Semitic hate group https://t.co/uDtE1EJTzg — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 24, 2019

Not so bizarre when you consider which team the New York Times overwhelmingly plays for. Hateful bigotry gets a pass when it’s coming from the Left.

These Hebrew Israelites kept shouting Fa**ots -among other profanities- at the students with the Maga hat. Did you notice that? — Charlie (@Splatterh0use) January 23, 2019

You could have done a better story on these racist horrible people. While you are trying to appear unbiased you missed some strong points about them and their behavior. It was sickening the things they said and they do it everywhere — Odsel Dronma (@LynetteMor42) January 23, 2019

Minors get death threats for smiling & the media is culpable but these guys get a lovely article on their "theology" w/ no denunciation of the hate they spew or the "offensive language" as you put it? Instead of being called out for their part in this, they get a profile piece? — Just Call Me P (@opinionpeacock) January 23, 2019

This is CRAZY! The media rips apart the teenagers but barely touches the true racists in this situation. MSM makes me sick and people wonder why "fake news" holds so much water. — Tanya (@TMC6876) January 24, 2019

