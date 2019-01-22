This afternoon, Savannah Guthrie tweeted about her upcoming interview with Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann:

Sitting down with Nicholas Sandmann – the student at the center of the protest controversy at the Lincoln Memorial. Airs tomorrow on @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/oSb8ljunQN — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 22, 2019

Guess how that’s going.

So who's doing the companion interview with Nathan Phillips? — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) January 22, 2019

Hi @SavannahGuthrie and @TODAYshow, may I recommend a better guest for your show tomorrow? https://t.co/qO2y83Y3dT — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) January 22, 2019

If we're doing "Both sides" journalism we should it properly. They should give equal time and coverage to Nathan Phillips, the Vietnam war vet and elder. His interview should be on right after or before. https://t.co/BePagcPHOK — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 22, 2019

Please tell me you're also going to sit down with Nathan Philips, the Native American elder who Sandmann and his friends utterly disrespected. https://t.co/v4ZPckabpW — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 22, 2019

Never mind that Phillips has been interviewed multiple times — and lied through his teeth.

Phillips has done interview after interview lying and smearing kids, but Jennifer is very upset someone might actually allow the other side to tell the truth. https://t.co/YKeCis8ffc — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 22, 2019

Meanwhile, the outrage being directed at Guthrie and Sandmann help to reveal the truth about the so-called Tolerant Left.

These comments are horrifying. https://t.co/r7H9SM6KIn — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 22, 2019

Almost 14K replies to this tweet in under 2 hours and if you want to see the current state of the American Left, try to read the increasingly crazy replies https://t.co/HAYdGMgXrA — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 22, 2019

Here’s just a taste:

daddy's check to the PR firm paid off — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) January 22, 2019

You just permanently lost me as a viewer. YOU ARE TAKING THE WRONG SIDE. PLEASE LOOK AT ALL THE EVIDENCE & THEN INVITE THE REAL VICTIM. I can't find the words to tell you HOW COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DISAPPOINTED I AM IN YOU FOR THIS.@NBC @MSNBC @Maddow @MaddowBlog — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) January 22, 2019

Keep normalizing these idiots. Good work. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) January 22, 2019

Ask 'em about the other videos: https://t.co/npVp6LMLlP — Ben Popken (@bpopken) January 22, 2019

Oh, you mean “the other videos” that don’t feature any Covington students? Those videos?

Don't forget to ask him if he agrees with his classmate that "it's not rape if you enjoy it" Or if he thinks blackface is funny/appropriate. Keep him around, he could probably just slide into Mart Lauer's shoes, I'd bet! — The Third Sheeple of the Apocalypse (@john_crossley_) January 22, 2019

Really? Did you ask him about the blackface at his school? Or the kids saying rape is okay? Or did you just focus on how being white and male will get him out of trouble, onto morning talk shows and famous? Don’t make him a poster child for “white male victimhood”. Gimme a break. — Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) January 22, 2019

There was no blackface, and it wasn’t a Covington student who said rape is OK. But these people are seriously arguing that Phillips should be able to lie with impunity while Sandmann doesn’t deserve a platform to set the record straight.

Sounds about white — Antoine Wright (@AntoineDWright) January 22, 2019

i hope the next black teen arrested for looking at a cop the wrong way also gets a segment on the today show — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) January 22, 2019

This is complete https://t.co/8uAdZqUGbB are not a journalist if you do this interview without interviewing the Native American elder. You are perpetuating white privilege and racism. Appalling lack of journalistic standards. — KS9695 (@DemKathyIRC) January 22, 2019

Savannah Guthrie is about to interview the Poster Boy for White Male Victimhood. Let's see if she even mentions that he was attending a rally to control women's bodies and restrict our civil rights then mocked a Native American. Guessing not. — (((antiantisemite))) (@Tristanshouts) January 22, 2019

Finally the media is moving on from Trump voters in the heartland to the children of Trump voters in the heartland. Great work, everyone. Congrats — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 22, 2019

Yes, we never get to hear the perspectives of white people. — Seth Masket (@smotus) January 22, 2019

Sounds awesome! Will you be digging up Hitler’s corpse for a fun dialogue on Thursday as well Savannah? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 22, 2019

Do you think Pepe the Frog is available for Thursday’s show? Can Dylann Roof do a segment from prison? Heart-to-heart with some Fentanyl traffickers? — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 22, 2019

Absolutely vile. And there are thousands more (14,000-plus and counting) where that came from.

The replies are about as vicious as I've seen since 2016. C'mon people, I'd say he deserves a chance to speak after you spent so much energy wrongly vilifying him. https://t.co/LYt0isjF9Y — David Freddoso (@freddoso) January 22, 2019

He’s comparing a kid who did nothing but apparently “smirk” to a mass murderer and drug traffickers. Blue check. This is who they are. https://t.co/kheXd3LrcC — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) January 22, 2019

It’s sickening. And also revealing.

Weird how media suddenly doesn't want to hear from teenagers. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2019

Man oh man would I love to see the Venn Diagram of people ratioing Savannah Guthrie for talking to this kid and those who find the president's attacks on the media to be a despicable attack on our democracy https://t.co/UBbUpOTiNv — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 22, 2019

So would we.