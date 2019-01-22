As Twitchy told you earlier, a video allegedly depicting a group of Covington Catholic students harassing some women has gone viral. Of course, there’s no evidence whatsoever that the young men in the video even attend Covington Catholic High School. Not to mention that the woman who posted the video has her own problematic history.

Well anyway, it should come as no surprise to anyone that there’s a lot more crap where that came from. This video, posted by self-described “Lawyer, Writer, Commentator, Feminist, Sass-Mouth, Quipster” and politics and feminism contributor to Playboy Amee Vanderpool, is also making the rounds:

Mindless followers eager to vilify the Covington students are lapping it up, naturally:

From what school?

Good thing Vanderpool waited for her video to catch fire before admitting that she actually has no idea what school those boys attend. That’s totally OK, because they still represent Covington Catholic and the toxic masculinity of young white men.

And that’s really what this all boils down to: A coordinated smear campaign against a group of high school students who turn the leftist narrative on its head.

You’d think an alleged lawyer like Vanderpool would understand that libel is very, very bad. Whoever gave her her law degree should take it back.

God forbid trolls like Vanderpool actually check their facts before trying to ruin someone else’s life.

Can’t have people calling you out for spreading bald-faced lies.

Second Amendment advocates who criticized Parkland gun control activists like David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez were accused of bullying and harassment, merely for pointing out false narratives. But vicious leftists hellbent on destroying the lives of innocent young men are being rewarded with attention and praise. Their crusade isn’t being condemned; it’s being celebrated.

It’s long past time for those with the biggest platforms to say enough is enough.

