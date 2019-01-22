As Twitchy told you earlier, a video allegedly depicting a group of Covington Catholic students harassing some women has gone viral. Of course, there’s no evidence whatsoever that the young men in the video even attend Covington Catholic High School. Not to mention that the woman who posted the video has her own problematic history.

Well anyway, it should come as no surprise to anyone that there’s a lot more crap where that came from. This video, posted by self-described “Lawyer, Writer, Commentator, Feminist, Sass-Mouth, Quipster” and politics and feminism contributor to Playboy Amee Vanderpool, is also making the rounds:

Latest Covington Catholic video from the Lincoln Memorial incident on Friday has surfaced where one of the students yells, "It's not rape if you enjoy it!" Good luck spinning this one… pic.twitter.com/4yJXHrLP0Z — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 22, 2019

Mindless followers eager to vilify the Covington students are lapping it up, naturally:

There HAS to be an explanation! Maybe he was provoked!!!! By the indigenous man!!! *sarcasm* — frank grimes (@_frankgrimess) January 22, 2019

Oh maybe they were quoting scripture? Or sharing one of their school chants? We just don't know! — DelusionsofCandor (@spatrickf) January 22, 2019

So. Very. Christian. — Eric McCulley 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@EMcCulley) January 22, 2019

It's consistent with their attendance of a "pro-life" event. Neither believes a woman's body to be their own. — Dan Lawrence (@surfempty) January 22, 2019

I’m shocked *shocked* that they were in DC for an anti-choice March. — Lee Moulin 🏳️‍🌈BlackLivesMatter 🇺🇸 🍩 (@realleemoulin) January 22, 2019

Looks like he’s preparing for the seminary. Isn’t that what priests say. — Samantha Voelkel (@sammyvoelkel70) January 22, 2019

Boys will be boys! Locker room talk! Look, they’re white, ok??!!??!? — Competent Female – #TeamPelosi (@popcorn_jane) January 22, 2019

This morning one of the chaperones was on tv talking about about "good" the students were. They will never accept the truth. They were assholes. — Debs (@4Kittties) January 22, 2019

If I were on the admission committee of any University I would never accept any student from this school! — reneeperry (@reneeperry19) January 22, 2019

From what school?

Don't know if this boy attends Covington but I don't need him to for it to be representative of:

1. the MAGA hat culture

2. what was going on that day

3. the toxic male mob mentality of Covington

3. the hypocrisy of the "life" protest

4. what women and girls deal with daily

NEXT. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 22, 2019

Good thing Vanderpool waited for her video to catch fire before admitting that she actually has no idea what school those boys attend. That’s totally OK, because they still represent Covington Catholic and the toxic masculinity of young white men.

7k RT’s. This kid does not attend Covington Catholic. He’s a random kid from another high school, but when you’re desperate for smears against HS kids…. https://t.co/Cvxvby55Ln — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 22, 2019

And that’s really what this all boils down to: A coordinated smear campaign against a group of high school students who turn the leftist narrative on its head.

But I guess you can always run with the “fake, but accurate” correction when you lie about kids: https://t.co/kwPKsUBUp3 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 22, 2019

You’d think an alleged lawyer like Vanderpool would understand that libel is very, very bad. Whoever gave her her law degree should take it back.

So how do you know he doesn’t go there? — Mary Sammons (@MarySammons15) January 22, 2019

I checked with people from the school. Also, he’s with a completely different group (there are no girls at CovCat). — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 22, 2019

God forbid trolls like Vanderpool actually check their facts before trying to ruin someone else’s life.

My blocking skills are ON POINT today, y'all. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 22, 2019

Can’t have people calling you out for spreading bald-faced lies.

Also, the kid was making a dumb joke. Are these psychos just going to stalk random kids and police everything they do now to try to prove their point? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 22, 2019

Like I said, they won’t be satisfied until they destroy these kids: https://t.co/lv7Ck6BTgp — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 22, 2019

Second Amendment advocates who criticized Parkland gun control activists like David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez were accused of bullying and harassment, merely for pointing out false narratives. But vicious leftists hellbent on destroying the lives of innocent young men are being rewarded with attention and praise. Their crusade isn’t being condemned; it’s being celebrated.

The left simply wants to ruin lives for sport. — MarkC, curer of bacon 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) January 22, 2019

It’s long past time for those with the biggest platforms to say enough is enough.