As Twitchy told you, the Covington Catholic controversy reinforced an important lesson for Alyssa Milano: “The red MAGA hat is the new white hood.”

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

Well, now that it’s clear that the prevailing narrative about the students’ encounter with elderly Native American Nathan Phillips was wrong, Alyssa’s had to shift gears somewhat. But don’t worry — she’s still blaming the young men for what’s happened to them:

Let’s not forget—this entire event happened because a group of boys went on a school-sanctioned trip to protest against a woman’s right to her own body and reproductive healthcare. It is not debatable that bigotry was at play from the start. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 21, 2019

Never mind that the full video disproves the assertion that the boys were harassing Phillips or shouting racially charged and homophobic things. They’re still the bad guys because our woke betters like Alyssa Milano say so.

Let's not forget = Let's change the subject from the original thing I got wrong . . . https://t.co/jONvZ7Orm5 — Patrick Whitman (@patrickfwhitman) January 21, 2019

"My first assumption was wrong, so let's make it about something else so I can still be right" — Amanda Meyer (@mandacmeyer) January 21, 2019

You are literally using, “she was wearing a short skirt in a bar so what did she expect” logic. You know better. — (((Rachel Kaplan))) (@RachelMiniK) January 21, 2019

So it’s ok to Dox a kid , an entire school, the right to have a religious education, and to completely mischaracterize an interaction for a preferred hot take that reconfirms your own biases. Sure. #shrugs https://t.co/2IzqJwT6WE — Amy (@AmyOtto8) January 21, 2019

Amazing the awful things you can advocate for in the name of social justice.

That's… not right. — Tony Clements (@tonebobb) January 21, 2019

So one side can protest but another side can't? Seems like your "fair" debate is unfair. — Nick (@rambo_nick) January 21, 2019

Take the time to watch the whole video. It didn't go down like it was initially reported. Phillips walked up to the kid inches from his face. The kid did not yell, insult, push, or hit him…he smiled uncomfortably. — Keith Campbell-Rosen (@RosenCampbell) January 21, 2019

Just take the L on this one! Good grief. — trace? (@TraceOverby) January 21, 2019

That would require shame. Clearly she has none. Nor does she understand what “bigotry” is.

Being pro-life is bigotry? — David Caven (@dcaven123) January 21, 2019

So believing life begins at conception & wanting to protect it is bigotry, Alyssa? 🙄 ok….. — Jeff Ellington 🌵🐎🤠🐮 (@Jeff__Ellington) January 21, 2019

For someone who hates guns so much, Alyssa Milano sure does like to shoot first and ask questions later (or never).

Reading things you write gives me a headache. — Mimi (@Mimi1213R) January 21, 2019

Parting evergreen tweet: