As Twitchy told you, the Covington Catholic controversy reinforced an important lesson for Alyssa Milano: “The red MAGA hat is the new white hood.”

Well, now that it’s clear that the prevailing narrative about the students’ encounter with elderly Native American Nathan Phillips was wrong, Alyssa’s had to shift gears somewhat. But don’t worry — she’s still blaming the young men for what’s happened to them:

Never mind that the full video disproves the assertion that the boys were harassing Phillips or shouting racially charged and homophobic things. They’re still the bad guys because our woke betters like Alyssa Milano say so.

Amazing the awful things you can advocate for in the name of social justice.

That would require shame. Clearly she has none. Nor does she understand what “bigotry” is.

For someone who hates guns so much, Alyssa Milano sure does like to shoot first and ask questions later (or never).

Parting evergreen tweet:

