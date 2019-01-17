As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump decided to deal with Nancy Pelosi’s shutdown shenanigans with some shenanigans of his own. But for what it’s worth, Lindsey Graham doesn’t want to endorse this kind of partisan bickering:

One sophomoric response does not deserve another. Speaker Pelosi’s threat to cancel the State of the Union is very irresponsible and blatantly political. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2019

President Trump denying Speaker Pelosi military travel to visit our troops in Afghanistan, our allies in Egypt and NATO is also inappropriate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2019

Uh-oh!

Graham has been compromised by the libs! https://t.co/xA9dLrQC9z — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) January 17, 2019

OMG what do they have on him!!?!?! https://t.co/pBuyJuO0ip — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 17, 2019

Heh.

I am glad the Speaker wants to meet our troops and hear from our commanders and allies. I am very disappointed she’s playing politics with the State of the Union. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2019

Disappointed?

Yeah, what evs .. funny as hell. https://t.co/JR8ov5q8hy — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) January 17, 2019

Lol

You know he’s chuckling https://t.co/fQZVqijJ2n — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) January 17, 2019

Maybe he is, and maybe he isn’t.

have you met trump lol. there is noting appropriate about this timeline lol https://t.co/2hH0lYfixl — Charles (@repub9989) January 17, 2019

True story.

I wish our political leadership could find the same desire to work for common goals as those who serve our nation in uniform and other capacities. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2019

Fat chance of that.

Of course, don’t be surprised if in a few hours, Graham is tweet-high-fiving Trump for this.