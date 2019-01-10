As Twitchy told you yesterday, Donald Trump asserted an “absolute right” to declare a national emergency at the border if Democrats don’t give him what he wants. Lindsey Graham was skeptical:

That national emergency declaration? Lindsey Graham said: "That’s not my preferred route. I don’t know legally if you can do that." https://t.co/EYcoaDUEg1 — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) January 9, 2019

What a difference a day makes. After reaffirming his doubts earlier today:

President @realdonaldtrump strongly believes he has power to declare a national emergency to build a wall. Will that approach work? I don’t know. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 10, 2019

Graham has done an about-face:

#FoxNews is told by Congressional sources on both sides of the aisle President Trump personally killed the Senator Lindsey Graham “grand bargain” proposal. Graham just put out a statement encouraging the President to use emergency powers to build the wall. — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) January 10, 2019

Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to negotiate on Wall/Barrier funding – even if the government were to be reopened – virtually ends congressional path to fund Wall/Barrier. Time for President @realDonaldTrump to use emergency powers to build Wall/Barrier. I hope it works. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 10, 2019

🚨LINDSEY GRAHAM CALLS FOR TRUMP TO USE EMERGENCY POWERS FOR WALL 🚨 “It is time for President Trump to use emergency powers to fund the construction of a border wall/barrier. pic.twitter.com/eVXuArgdli — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2019

Oh.

"I'm going to jump off the roof, but I've tied this bed sheet into a parachute. I hope it works." Children think like this. https://t.co/nDorirpRJP — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) January 10, 2019

This is the same guy who said: "I'm a Republican, and he's not. He's not a conservative Republican, he's an opportunist, he's not fit to be president of the United States. I think he's a kook. I think he's crazy. I think he's unfit for office". https://t.co/KxS9hisjuc — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 10, 2019

We will regret this https://t.co/FjKOh2GJeg — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 10, 2019

What could possibly go wrong?

can't wait for a Democratic president to declare a national emergency over healthcare and fund a single payer system based on this precedent. — Marcel Cerminara (@marcelcerminara) January 10, 2019

Democrats want Trump to use emergency powers so the next Democrat President can use them to enact their agenda without Congress and it will be the GOPs fault. #tcot #tbt #maga https://t.co/8Us85bjUOg — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) January 10, 2019

Some exit reading:

President Trump’s continuing threat to circumvent the legislature in order to prevail in what is a classic domestic policy dispute is an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/rA2WG3785r — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 10, 2019