As Twitchy told you yesterday, Donald Trump asserted an “absolute right” to declare a national emergency at the border if Democrats don’t give him what he wants. Lindsey Graham was skeptical:

What a difference a day makes. After reaffirming his doubts earlier today:

Graham has done an about-face:

Trending

Oh.

What could possibly go wrong?

Some exit reading:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityborder wallborder wall fundingLindsey Grahamnational emergency