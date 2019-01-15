Gillette’s been taking a beating over their woke new campaign to redefine masculinity — but there’s always room for one more boot to the butt.

This one comes courtesy of actor-comedian Ricky Gervais:

I used to love beating up kids at barbecues. Now I realise that is wrong. Also, my balls have never been smoother. Thanks, Gillette. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 15, 2019

Snort.

Of course you all realize how problematic Gervais’ tweet is.

Uh-oh, indeed:

This is an important message and that you don’t get it is disappointing. Always been on the winning team, right? #partoftheproblem — camilla (@lilysturm) January 15, 2019

I do get it. I can still make jokes about it though, right? — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 15, 2019

Are you… honestly against the Gillette advert? Just because it’s an advert isn’t the message actually profound to you? — Gavin Coleman 🐺🥝 (@grscoleman) January 15, 2019

Not against it at all. Should I only joke about things I'm against? — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 15, 2019

For Gervais’ sake, we hope he doesn’t get the Kevin Hart treatment.

Has anybody accused Gervais of being "right-wing" yet? — … (@jtLOL) January 15, 2019

Wait for it.

***

