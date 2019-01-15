Gillette’s been taking a beating over their woke new campaign to redefine masculinity — but there’s always room for one more boot to the butt.
This one comes courtesy of actor-comedian Ricky Gervais:
I used to love beating up kids at barbecues. Now I realise that is wrong. Also, my balls have never been smoother. Thanks, Gillette.
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 15, 2019
Snort.
— JB (@JakeAB89) January 15, 2019
🤣😂🤣😭😜 pic.twitter.com/DA3ukhGEDR
— Rugged Empire (@123Rockstar2010) January 15, 2019
Of course you all realize how problematic Gervais’ tweet is.
#UhOh pic.twitter.com/q6brZG6AgG
— … (@jtLOL) January 15, 2019
Uh-oh, indeed:
This is an important message and that you don’t get it is disappointing. Always been on the winning team, right? #partoftheproblem
— camilla (@lilysturm) January 15, 2019
I do get it. I can still make jokes about it though, right?
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 15, 2019
Are you… honestly against the Gillette advert? Just because it’s an advert isn’t the message actually profound to you?
— Gavin Coleman 🐺🥝 (@grscoleman) January 15, 2019
Not against it at all. Should I only joke about things I'm against?
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 15, 2019
For Gervais’ sake, we hope he doesn’t get the Kevin Hart treatment.
Has anybody accused Gervais of being "right-wing" yet?
— … (@jtLOL) January 15, 2019
Wait for it.
Patience.
— gadster (@gadster) January 15, 2019
