As Twitchy told you earlier, Gillette recently waded into virtue-signaling waters with their “The Best Men Can Be Campaign”:

"Boys will be boys"? Isn’t it time we stopped excusing bad behavior? Re-think and take action by joining us at https://t.co/giHuGDEvlT. #TheBestMenCanBe — Gillette (@Gillette) January 11, 2019

Because nothing attracts men to your product more than shaming masculinity.

Needless to say, Gillette’s finding themselves bleeding customers, so to speak. And Dollar Shave Club is only too happy to make the most of it:

Welcome to the Club. — Dollar Shave Club (@DollarShaveClub) January 14, 2019

Well played, guys.

If men don’t want to be shamed for being men, they’ll just go buy their manly stuff somewhere else.

How’s business today — Tarun Elango (@elangotarun) January 14, 2019

After @Gillette's ridiculous stunt, this must be like Black Friday for you — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 14, 2019

They’d be crazy not to take advantage of Gillette’s stupidity.

Hi @DollarShaveClub. Would you like to have another client? — Joe Six Pack (@JShep33) January 14, 2019

I am now on board — OldChunkOfCoal (@heretobrowse99) January 14, 2019

looking forward to using @DollarShaveClub over the now worthless @Gillette — Orange Man Bad (@OrangeManBad12) January 14, 2019

The new Gillette add sent me here. You got yourself a new customer. — Sky (@Official_ImSky) January 14, 2019