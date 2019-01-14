As Twitchy told you earlier, Gillette recently waded into virtue-signaling waters with their “The Best Men Can Be Campaign”:
"Boys will be boys"? Isn’t it time we stopped excusing bad behavior? Re-think and take action by joining us at https://t.co/giHuGDEvlT. #TheBestMenCanBe
— Gillette (@Gillette) January 11, 2019
Because nothing attracts men to your product more than shaming masculinity.
Needless to say, Gillette’s finding themselves bleeding customers, so to speak. And Dollar Shave Club is only too happy to make the most of it:
Welcome to the Club.
— Dollar Shave Club (@DollarShaveClub) January 14, 2019
Well played, guys.
Savagehttps://t.co/WWJ4yHvUzL
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 14, 2019
If men don’t want to be shamed for being men, they’ll just go buy their manly stuff somewhere else.
How’s business today
— Tarun Elango (@elangotarun) January 14, 2019
After @Gillette's ridiculous stunt, this must be like Black Friday for you
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 14, 2019
They’d be crazy not to take advantage of Gillette’s stupidity.
Hi @DollarShaveClub. Would you like to have another client?
— Joe Six Pack (@JShep33) January 14, 2019
I am now on board
— OldChunkOfCoal (@heretobrowse99) January 14, 2019
looking forward to using @DollarShaveClub over the now worthless @Gillette
— Orange Man Bad (@OrangeManBad12) January 14, 2019
The new Gillette add sent me here. You got yourself a new customer.
— Sky (@Official_ImSky) January 14, 2019
You got yourself a new customer, thank @Gillette
— Safeer (@safeermaan) January 14, 2019