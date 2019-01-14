As Twitchy told you earlier, Gillette recently waded into virtue-signaling waters with their “The Best Men Can Be Campaign”:

Because nothing attracts men to your product more than shaming masculinity.

Needless to say, Gillette’s finding themselves bleeding customers, so to speak. And Dollar Shave Club is only too happy to make the most of it:

Well played, guys.

If men don’t want to be shamed for being men, they’ll just go buy their manly stuff somewhere else.

They’d be crazy not to take advantage of Gillette’s stupidity.

