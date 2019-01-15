Gillette’s been bleeding customers over the past several days thanks to their new masculinity-shaming campaign. Some of their former customers have pledged to switch to Harry’s for their manscaping needs. But as it turns out, Harry’s actually beat Gillette to the anti-man punch over a year ago.

✋There's only room for one "woke razor" company. https://t.co/bSb683S2S9 — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) January 15, 2019

Check this out:

Today is International Men’s Day. Believe it or not, that’s a thing. Now more than ever, being a man demands introspection, humility, and optimism. To get to a better tomorrow, we need to take a look at today, and at the misguided stereotypes that got us here in the first place. pic.twitter.com/1lViZqWbIx — Harry's (@harrys) November 19, 2017

That doesn’t seem very manly.

We have immense respect for the men and women who have and continue to serve our country day in and day out. We also feel that the men that don't fit the traditional stereotype deserve respect as well. — Harry's (@harrys) November 20, 2017

C’mon, Harry’s.

‘Misguided stereotypes’ Lol 😂 — Steve D Luddite (@mrloopy52) November 19, 2017

horrible tweet — Andrew Coleman (@Ninja247) November 20, 2017

If you have so much " so called" respect for men why would you put out such an asinine and insulting tweet? I'm a man an proud of it…I'm not going to change who I am cause some idiot thinks I should be less masculine or stoic. — Brian (@bbh777) November 20, 2017

I've been a Harry's customer for a few months, but this makes me want to quit. — TheVoluntaryist (@TuffLikeHuff) November 22, 2017

spare me the feminist pep talk. I was about to reorder blades. order canceled — Tarhan (@popyildizi) November 20, 2017

Jeysus, I placed my first order for a @harrys yesterday after Gillette joined the toxic masculinity virtue signaling parade. Now I need to try to cancel that order. Screw it, I'm growing a beard!! — John Hog Hannah (@JohnHogHannah1) January 15, 2019

Seriously. Growing a beard is way less exhausting than being lectured by a razor company.

Oh no, not you too If you're a non-woke razor company, please let me know so I can give you my money — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 15, 2019

Hey, there’s still Dollar Shave Club.