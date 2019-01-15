Gillette’s been bleeding customers over the past several days thanks to their new masculinity-shaming campaign. Some of their former customers have pledged to switch to Harry’s for their manscaping needs. But as it turns out, Harry’s actually beat Gillette to the anti-man punch over a year ago.
✋There's only room for one "woke razor" company. https://t.co/bSb683S2S9
— Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) January 15, 2019
Check this out:
Today is International Men’s Day. Believe it or not, that’s a thing.
Now more than ever, being a man demands introspection, humility, and optimism. To get to a better tomorrow, we need to take a look at today, and at the misguided stereotypes that got us here in the first place. pic.twitter.com/1lViZqWbIx
— Harry's (@harrys) November 19, 2017
That doesn’t seem very manly.
We have immense respect for the men and women who have and continue to serve our country day in and day out. We also feel that the men that don't fit the traditional stereotype deserve respect as well.
— Harry's (@harrys) November 20, 2017
— Jishay Smallhorn (@trancendant) November 21, 2017
C’mon, Harry’s.
‘Misguided stereotypes’ Lol 😂
— Steve D Luddite (@mrloopy52) November 19, 2017
horrible tweet
— Andrew Coleman (@Ninja247) November 20, 2017
If you have so much " so called" respect for men why would you put out such an asinine and insulting tweet? I'm a man an proud of it…I'm not going to change who I am cause some idiot thinks I should be less masculine or stoic.
— Brian (@bbh777) November 20, 2017
I've been a Harry's customer for a few months, but this makes me want to quit.
— TheVoluntaryist (@TuffLikeHuff) November 22, 2017
spare me the feminist pep talk. I was about to reorder blades. order canceled
— Tarhan (@popyildizi) November 20, 2017
Jeysus, I placed my first order for a @harrys yesterday after Gillette joined the toxic masculinity virtue signaling parade. Now I need to try to cancel that order. Screw it, I'm growing a beard!!
— John Hog Hannah (@JohnHogHannah1) January 15, 2019
Seriously. Growing a beard is way less exhausting than being lectured by a razor company.
Oh no, not you too
If you're a non-woke razor company, please let me know so I can give you my money
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 15, 2019
Hey, there’s still Dollar Shave Club.