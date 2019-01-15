Gillette’s been bleeding customers over the past several days thanks to their new masculinity-shaming campaign. Some of their former customers have pledged to switch to Harry’s for their manscaping needs. But as it turns out, Harry’s actually beat Gillette to the anti-man punch over a year ago.

Check this out:

That doesn’t seem very manly.

C’mon, Harry’s.

Seriously. Growing a beard is way less exhausting than being lectured by a razor company.

Hey, there’s still Dollar Shave Club.

