Smell that? It smells a little like toast. Burnt toast.

New: @kyrstensinema associated with a prominent 9/11 truther and told a radio host that she didn't care if he joined the Taliban. @kfile @chrismassie report https://t.co/6GwCSkb6gg

The audio is from an interview Sinema did with libertarian activist and local radio show host Ernest Hancock in 2003. From CNN:

“Now you would say, maybe we do owe something to the world, as long as it’s nice and sweet and peaceful and what you want to do,” Hancock said to Sinema on his show, “Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock.”

“Well it’s not so much a candy cane kind of theory as you’re making it stand out,” Sinema responded. “But I do think that those of us who are privileged to have more do owe something to others.”

“By force?” Hancock asked. “By me, as an individual, if I want to go fight in the Taliban army, I go over there and I’m fighting for the Taliban. I’m saying that’s a personal decision…”

“Fine,” Sinema interjected, “I don’t care if you want to do that, go ahead.”