Smell that? It smells a little like toast. Burnt toast.
New: @kyrstensinema associated with a prominent 9/11 truther and told a radio host that she didn't care if he joined the Taliban. @kfile @chrismassie report https://t.co/6GwCSkb6gg
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 12, 2018
🚨 Democratic Arizona Senate candidate @KyrstenSinema: "I Don't Care" If You Want To Join Taliban Army. pic.twitter.com/SvTKtvhvMv
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 12, 2018
Context?
— Laurie Dunn (@lmitchdunn) October 12, 2018
For context: https://t.co/Ou6iv7Lcg3 https://t.co/rXGjDRtSuK
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 12, 2018
The audio is from an interview Sinema did with libertarian activist and local radio show host Ernest Hancock in 2003. From CNN:
“Now you would say, maybe we do owe something to the world, as long as it’s nice and sweet and peaceful and what you want to do,” Hancock said to Sinema on his show, “Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock.”
“Well it’s not so much a candy cane kind of theory as you’re making it stand out,” Sinema responded. “But I do think that those of us who are privileged to have more do owe something to others.”
“By force?” Hancock asked. “By me, as an individual, if I want to go fight in the Taliban army, I go over there and I’m fighting for the Taliban. I’m saying that’s a personal decision…”
“Fine,” Sinema interjected, “I don’t care if you want to do that, go ahead.”
also not keen on Americans joining the RAF to kill Nazis https://t.co/0uoyUfTtL1
— Just Karl (@justkarl) October 12, 2018
Kyrsten Sinema, call your office. And then liquidate it.
One high-ranking D told me when I was in AZ: "She was the Ron Paul of the Left" in the state legislature. https://t.co/dHsdroZdg4
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 12, 2018
That's…. not a good thing. https://t.co/O7f5PDlx9i
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 12, 2018
No it’s not.
Sinema is toast https://t.co/5LpPCmKTqD
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 12, 2018
If she’s not, she should be.
Also, just FYI:
We reported on this weeks ago. Thanks for catching up, CNN! https://t.co/TvNOzzhPhK
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 12, 2018
***
Related:
‘Dems better hope this doesn’t go viral’! Senate hopeful Kyrsten Sinema caught mocking her own state; UPDATED
‘She is toast’! Just when you thought videos of Dem Senate hopeful Kyrsten Sinema slamming her own state couldn’t POSSIBLY get worse…
‘LOL you are sooooooo fuuuuuu*ked’: Is this where Arizona-bashing Kyrsten Sinema gets her material?
Could Kyrsten Sinema’s grave get any deeper? Hell yes, it can!