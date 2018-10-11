Hey, Martha McSally … you might wanna go ahead and order that victory party cake now:
BREAKING: LEAKED VIDEO: in a 2011 speech in TX, Democratic Senate candidate @kyrstensinema mocks Arizonans as “Crazy” and calls Arizona the “crazy” state. pic.twitter.com/fArBGddn16
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 11, 2018
Here’s another “C”-word for you, Kyrsten Sinema: Cooked. As in, your goose.
Stick a fork in her.
— Cory M (@IToldYouMonsoon) October 11, 2018
McCaskill: I’m going to insult part of my state!
Sinema: Hold my beer. https://t.co/JIt537OtUn
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) October 11, 2018
LULZ. https://t.co/m5hwAxVy5a
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 11, 2018
Winning hearts and minds. #Democrats #AZSen
— IleanaE. (@FilleGitane) October 11, 2018
Keep up the good work!
Oh boy, this is bad. And i am someone rooting for her.
— Tee (@LuxyTee) October 11, 2018
.@KyrstenSinema: “I want to talk with you about some of the things you can do to stop your state from becoming Arizona… Arizona is the state of five C’s: Cattle, Copper, Citrus, Cotton, & Climate. But I would add a sixth C: Crazy.”
Vote @MarthaMcSally!pic.twitter.com/zHIEBab8GJ
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 11, 2018
Dems better hope this doesn't go viral. There's always that sneaking sense that they really don't like the people they govern. https://t.co/LybTCkadf9
— AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) October 11, 2018
***
Update:
Here’s a longer version of the video:
Longer version: https://t.co/13nyi43hxx https://t.co/6mvZNps5SG
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 11, 2018