Hey, Martha McSally … you might wanna go ahead and order that victory party cake now:

BREAKING: LEAKED VIDEO: in a 2011 speech in TX, Democratic Senate candidate @kyrstensinema mocks Arizonans as “Crazy” and calls Arizona the “crazy” state. pic.twitter.com/fArBGddn16 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 11, 2018

Here’s another “C”-word for you, Kyrsten Sinema: Cooked. As in, your goose.

Stick a fork in her. — Cory M (@IToldYouMonsoon) October 11, 2018

McCaskill: I’m going to insult part of my state! Sinema: Hold my beer. https://t.co/JIt537OtUn — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) October 11, 2018

Keep up the good work!

Oh boy, this is bad. And i am someone rooting for her. — Tee (@LuxyTee) October 11, 2018

.@KyrstenSinema: “I want to talk with you about some of the things you can do to stop your state from becoming Arizona… Arizona is the state of five C’s: Cattle, Copper, Citrus, Cotton, & Climate. But I would add a sixth C: Crazy.” Vote @MarthaMcSally!pic.twitter.com/zHIEBab8GJ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 11, 2018

Dems better hope this doesn't go viral. There's always that sneaking sense that they really don't like the people they govern. https://t.co/LybTCkadf9 — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) October 11, 2018

Update:

Here’s a longer version of the video: