As Twitchy told you yesterday, video from 2011 is making the rounds showing Democrat Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema mocking her own state by calling it “crazy.”

Now there’s another video taken at a Netroots Nation convention showing Sinema giving Arizona a new insulting state motto of sorts:

Another day, another gift to the McSally campaign!

Oh my.

