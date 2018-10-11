As Twitchy told you earlier, Real Reporter Jim Acosta had a bit of a conniption when he heard that Kanye West used the word “motherf*cker” in the Oval Office today:

Kanye just said “motherf***er” in the Oval Office. Per WH pool. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 11, 2018

Plenty of people pointed out that Kanye’s profanity was hardly the most objectionable thing to occur in the Oval Office.

Definitely the most inappropriate thing to ever happen in the Oval Office. https://t.co/KfOq7vt7bf — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 11, 2018

Wait till Jim finds out how Clinton used the Oval Office…… https://t.co/2KyOTVkcrJ — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 11, 2018

But we especially like Dana Loesch’s take:

Close but no cigar compared to what Clinton did there. https://t.co/5b1JLI2Qsj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 11, 2018

Nicely done.

I see what you did there :). — Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) October 11, 2018

Sadly the humor’s probably still lost on poor Jim Acosta. Good thing it’s not lost on the rest of us.