As Twitchy told you earlier, Real Reporter Jim Acosta had a bit of a conniption when he heard that Kanye West used the word “motherf*cker” in the Oval Office today:

Plenty of people pointed out that Kanye’s profanity was hardly the most objectionable thing to occur in the Oval Office.

But we especially like Dana Loesch’s take:

Nicely done.

Sadly the humor’s probably still lost on poor Jim Acosta. Good thing it’s not lost on the rest of us.

Tags: bill clintonCigardana loeschJim AcostaKanye WestMonica Lewinskyoval office