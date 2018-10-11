Someone better fetch the defibrillator … Jim Acosta’s about to have himself a heart attack:

Kanye said “motherf*cker”? After you’re finished coloring us shocked that Kanye West would use such language in public, clutch those pearls tighter, Jim.

There will so be a “Dear Diary” entry about this …

Ha!

Meanwhile, on the list of objectionable phrases uttered in the Oval Office, Kanye’s ranks pretty low.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and text.

***

Update:

Close your ears and cover your eyes, Jim Acosta. Turns out Kanye said “bullsh*t,” too:

