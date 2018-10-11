Someone better fetch the defibrillator … Jim Acosta’s about to have himself a heart attack:
Kanye just said “motherf***er” in the Oval Office. Per WH pool.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 11, 2018
Kanye said “motherf*cker”? After you’re finished coloring us shocked that Kanye West would use such language in public, clutch those pearls tighter, Jim.
Are you ok? https://t.co/uf4r8VO3r1
— Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) October 11, 2018
My goodness. I'm glad you didn't have to witness this in person. https://t.co/f7oBTBeb53
— BT (@back_ttys) October 11, 2018
There will so be a “Dear Diary” entry about this …
It’ll be ok, let go of your pearls, Sweetheart
— Jill Christopher (@JillC65) October 11, 2018
CNN always freaks out when you use the M word https://t.co/ytKD5gGYa7
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 11, 2018
Ha!
Meanwhile, on the list of objectionable phrases uttered in the Oval Office, Kanye’s ranks pretty low.
Bill Clinton: Hold My Beer https://t.co/e2CTJ5arQF
— Lee Doren (@LDoren) October 11, 2018
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and text.
***
Update:
Close your ears and cover your eyes, Jim Acosta. Turns out Kanye said “bullsh*t,” too:
HAPPENING NOW: Kanye West is cursing publicly in the Oval Office, adding his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat made him “feel like Superman” pic.twitter.com/bulIhjuouj
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 11, 2018