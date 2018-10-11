Someone better fetch the defibrillator … Jim Acosta’s about to have himself a heart attack:

Kanye just said “motherf***er” in the Oval Office. Per WH pool. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 11, 2018

Kanye said “motherf*cker”? After you’re finished coloring us shocked that Kanye West would use such language in public, clutch those pearls tighter, Jim.

My goodness. I'm glad you didn't have to witness this in person. https://t.co/f7oBTBeb53 — BT (@back_ttys) October 11, 2018

There will so be a “Dear Diary” entry about this …

It’ll be ok, let go of your pearls, Sweetheart — Jill Christopher (@JillC65) October 11, 2018

CNN always freaks out when you use the M word https://t.co/ytKD5gGYa7 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 11, 2018

Ha!

Meanwhile, on the list of objectionable phrases uttered in the Oval Office, Kanye’s ranks pretty low.

Bill Clinton: Hold My Beer https://t.co/e2CTJ5arQF — Lee Doren (@LDoren) October 11, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and text.

***

Update:

Close your ears and cover your eyes, Jim Acosta. Turns out Kanye said “bullsh*t,” too: