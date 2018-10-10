As Twitchy told you, Eric Holder recently revealed the motto of “the new Democratic Party”:

Eric Holder: "Michelle [Obama] always says, 'When they go low, we go high.' No. No. When they go low, we kick them."https://t.co/RIBtvaEF5t — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 10, 2018

The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake did an “analysis” of Holder’s remarks:

Eric Holder: ‘When they go low, we kick them. That’s what this new Democratic Party is about.' https://t.co/9TGR8TPjy0 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 10, 2018

And here’s what he concluded:

Democrats as a party have struggled with just how much to adopt the kind of tactics employed by President Trump and Republicans such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Trump has regularly alluded to and even egged on potential violence at his rallies and encouraged crowds to chant that his political opponents should be “locked up.” Democratic leaders earlier this year balked when Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) suggested that Democrats should effectively harass Trump administration officials in public. Clinton’s and Holder’s comments, though, suggest that even establishment Democrats are warming to a more confrontational approach. We’ll see if they’re comfortable with the way Holder phrased it.

Love the forceful condemnation of Holder’s disgusting remarks, Aaron. Almost as much as we love this bit:

When did McConnell ever encourage political violence? Are you shitting me. pic.twitter.com/cG2nFPDKqm — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2018

I'm curious myself unless he's saying McConnell "encouraged" a bunch of dudebros to harass him and his wife. — BT (@back_ttys) October 10, 2018

Was this Mitch McConnell’s doing, Aaron?

'Keep it up, COWARDS'! Lefty protesters HARASS Elaine Chao (just like Maxine Waters wanted) https://t.co/35AV3Demsr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 26, 2018

From where we’re sitting, the political violence has come overwhelmingly from the Left. With Democratic leaders’ blessing, of course.

Time to show your work, Aaron. — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) October 10, 2018

We look forward to seeing it.