The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake did an “analysis” of Holder’s remarks:

And here’s what he concluded:

Democrats as a party have struggled with just how much to adopt the kind of tactics employed by President Trump and Republicans such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Trump has regularly alluded to and even egged on potential violence at his rallies and encouraged crowds to chant that his political opponents should be “locked up.”

Democratic leaders earlier this year balked when Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) suggested that Democrats should effectively harass Trump administration officials in public. Clinton’s and Holder’s comments, though, suggest that even establishment Democrats are warming to a more confrontational approach. We’ll see if they’re comfortable with the way Holder phrased it.

Love the forceful condemnation of Holder’s disgusting remarks, Aaron. Almost as much as we love this bit:

Was this Mitch McConnell’s doing, Aaron?

From where we’re sitting, the political violence has come overwhelmingly from the Left. With Democratic leaders’ blessing, of course.

We look forward to seeing it.

