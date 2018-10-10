Wow. Eric Holder is apparently really committed to following in Hillary Clinton’s footsteps. Not only is he mulling a run in 2020, but he’s also fanning the flames of violence:

Eric Holder: "Michelle [Obama] always says, 'When they go low, we go high.' No. No. When they go low, we kick them."https://t.co/RIBtvaEF5t — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 10, 2018

This notably comes 2 days after Hillary Clinton justified Democrats not being civil. https://t.co/4HEOHmn4H4 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 10, 2018

New Tone is back with a vengeance.

Sounds about right to me. Apparently civility is for suckers now. — RadicalModerate (@AlexPeaks) October 10, 2018

So this is the modern Democratic Party.

Holder says "That's what this new Democratic Party's about"https://t.co/M7M7sJkCs6 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 10, 2018

This more “tough” approach to politics, Holder said, would represent “the new Democratic Party.” https://t.co/SVNDj5pwD5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2018

Noted.

omg – what is wrong with the Left. this is absurd. — Lisa (@Lisa_from_SoCal) October 10, 2018

Again, if this is not roundly condemned it is going to spiral out of control. MSM and responsible Dems have to put away their partisan bias and end this now before it's too late. https://t.co/if8Vfp4AXG — Beto O'Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 10, 2018

Something else to think about:

Wonder what Eric Holder's sudden and not at all surprising radicalism does looking back on how he acted as AG. Weird right? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2018

I can't imagine why people thought this man abused his power in office. https://t.co/9Pwj0ckgcU — Lee Doren (@LDoren) October 10, 2018

he is who we thought he was https://t.co/isb8yb8fiK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 10, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.