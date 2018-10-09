Not sure why anyone would be looking to Hillary Clinton for advice on combating dirty politics, but this is CNN, so here we are:

Hillary Clinton: "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for" https://t.co/8QI5BoEN6t pic.twitter.com/P04am7WREQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 9, 2018

Hillary: "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That's why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that's when civility can start again." pic.twitter.com/Rvt5tIN3iQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2018

Is that so? Nice talk from one of our tolerant liberal betters.

So Republicans cannot be civil with Democrats? Interesting. https://t.co/kOaQ3nZFHw — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 9, 2018

Is she feeling all right? This clip didn't make a ton of sense. The animosity toward "irredeemable" "deplorable" fellow Americans is not news, but she seemed to lose the plot a bit here. https://t.co/43LSgj9JrT — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 9, 2018

You really need to listen to the whole soundbite to get the radicalism of what Clinton is saying here. Not only is she attacking a normative foundation of democratic politics (which is civility to mediate political differences)… https://t.co/1ZlCCwgPG0 — Fred Bauer (@fredbauerblog) October 9, 2018

…she's also implying that George W. Bush was an illegitimate president: "I remember Republican operatives shutting down the voting in Florida in 2000." — Fred Bauer (@fredbauerblog) October 9, 2018

This is a pretty appalling sentiment that is by turns justified either by the completely unfair characterization of what the GOP has done or by a belief that the Democratic party has never exercised power in a needlessly divisive fashion. https://t.co/F38e5qjzOF — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 9, 2018

It’s more than that:

This is so irresponsible. https://t.co/s39zIfB1R3 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 9, 2018

Damn straight.

Antifa Gam Gam https://t.co/StKqFce9LI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2018

I'm sorry, did Hillary Clinton just encourage people to be violent and intimidating? https://t.co/ANBzMz1kbJ — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 9, 2018

Tell me more about how dangerous Trump’s hostile rhetoric is for journalists https://t.co/z6ykWei8Bz — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) October 9, 2018

When are we going to have a national conversation about the dem violence now being encouraged by party leaders? https://t.co/xzrFDmhtxe — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 9, 2018

Basically, she’s rationalizing mob harassment and even violence because she doesn’t like the politics of the targets. And people STILL wonder why she lost to Trump? https://t.co/X363T1laDS — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 9, 2018

Nobody deserved to lose to Trump more than Hillary Clinton. Nobody.

How did this woman ever lose to <checks notes> Donald Trump. Wait, what? https://t.co/eD8vVcRVpM — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 9, 2018

Keep up the great work, Dems.