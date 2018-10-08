As Twitchy told you, Ariel Dumas, who makes a living as a writer for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” found herself in scalding hot water for this tweet about Brett Kavanaugh:

Apparently we were supposed to feel sorry for her or something:

It was tone-deaf, all right. But it wasn’t sarcasm. A good comedian knows the difference between “sarcasm” and straight-up garbage. Which would certainly explain why Jimmy Kimmel writer Bess Kalb is defending Dumas:

Yeah, no one — men or women — is “scared sh*tless,” Bess. Dumas’ “comedy,” much like your own, is just bad.

Snort. But wait … it gets even better:

Got that?

Where are our boots? We need to put them on so we can commence quaking in them.

Ouch. But that’s not even the most painful retort to Bess; this

***

