As Twitchy told you, Ariel Dumas, who makes a living as a writer for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” found herself in scalding hot water for this tweet about Brett Kavanaugh:

So @ArielDumas locked her account. So brave. pic.twitter.com/nSYo7ATOug — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) October 7, 2018

Apparently we were supposed to feel sorry for her or something:

The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 7, 2018

It was tone-deaf, all right. But it wasn’t sarcasm. A good comedian knows the difference between “sarcasm” and straight-up garbage. Which would certainly explain why Jimmy Kimmel writer Bess Kalb is defending Dumas:

Yeah, no one — men or women — is “scared sh*tless,” Bess. Dumas’ “comedy,” much like your own, is just bad.

"funniest writers working today" Street hot dog vendor just endorsed scrapple https://t.co/WVzy4rkA9p — Still Cranky (@StillCrankyAF) October 8, 2018

Snort. But wait … it gets even better:

If anyone in any way financially punishes @ArielDumas for a clearly facetious joke about a man WHO HAD BEEN SWORN IN AS A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, they will be met with a fire and fury from her fellow female comedy writers like they have never seen. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 8, 2018

Got that?

Both fire and fury!? Wow!! — Josh Moore (@NarrowTheRoad) October 8, 2018

Watch out now. This no name is acting tough. — 4th Point of Contact🇺🇸 (@Sunny82nd) October 8, 2018

Where are our boots? We need to put them on so we can commence quaking in them.

Now that's funny. — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) October 8, 2018

wooo…What are y'all gonna do?? Stop telling bad jokes?? — FLG8R74 (@fedup16530993) October 8, 2018

Women telling jokes scares men? I thought the point was to attempt to be funny. I know that comedy writers rarely hit that mark these days, but still… I'm sure men everywhere are awaiting the joke assault from angry female comedy writers with fear & trembling. SMDH pic.twitter.com/BZKlN8vXPY — B(oof) J Bear King 🐻 (@bnlking) October 8, 2018

Because if anyone knows about throwing a tantrum, saying dumb things, then locking and deleting to protect her job, it's Bess. https://t.co/VXL5bmUiW9 — Ordy's Amish Pumpkin Spice Butter (@OrdyPackard) October 8, 2018

Ouch. But that’s not even the most painful retort to Bess; this

I mean female comedy writers were pretty uniformly against Kavanaugh and Trump and they're both in office — Chris Reisine 👻 (@dedrion99) October 8, 2018

