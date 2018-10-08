As Twitchy told you, Ariel Dumas, who makes a living as a writer for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” found herself in scalding hot water for this tweet about Brett Kavanaugh:
Apparently we were supposed to feel sorry for her or something:
The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it.
It was tone-deaf, all right. But it wasn’t sarcasm. A good comedian knows the difference between “sarcasm” and straight-up garbage. Which would certainly explain why Jimmy Kimmel writer Bess Kalb is defending Dumas:
Yeah, no one — men or women — is “scared sh*tless,” Bess. Dumas’ “comedy,” much like your own, is just bad.
"funniest writers working today"
Snort. But wait … it gets even better:
If anyone in any way financially punishes @ArielDumas for a clearly facetious joke about a man WHO HAD BEEN SWORN IN AS A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, they will be met with a fire and fury from her fellow female comedy writers like they have never seen.
Got that?
Where are our boots? We need to put them on so we can commence quaking in them.
Now that's funny.
wooo…What are y'all gonna do?? Stop telling bad jokes??
Women telling jokes scares men? I thought the point was to attempt to be funny. I know that comedy writers rarely hit that mark these days, but still…
Ouch. But that’s not even the most painful retort to Bess; this
I mean female comedy writers were pretty uniformly against Kavanaugh and Trump and they're both in office
***
