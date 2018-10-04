Hey, remember that time Jennifer Rubin was a conservative? We’re pretty sure it happened … but if it did, it was so long ago that it’s practically ancient history.

This morning, Jennifer jumped aboard the Dems’ Kavanaugh investigation “cover-up” train:

Kavanaugh cover up is the dumbest every. Next yr. Jud Chair Jerry Nadler calls all the witnesses, calls FBI officials who were restricted in investig. In no time they have impeachment articles. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2018

Straighforward from here!

In the meantime any Dem group that will have a case heard by Kavanaugh should now make a motion to recuse. It's malpractice not to. If nothing else his 5-4 votes will come as the product of bias and fraud. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2018

And the unicorns will rejoice. https://t.co/dD2hWhalPU — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 4, 2018

Someone really needs to get this woman some Haldol. https://t.co/1XVCmEycWA — Heather (@hboulware) October 4, 2018

"I can't imagine what this place would be, I can't imagine what the country would be, with Donald Trump as our president" The decrepit, senile Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that. Didn't hear you lot complain about impartiality on the bench then. In fact, those comments were cheered — Forceps Baby (@ForcepsBaby69) October 4, 2018

And speaking of Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

can’t wait to see jenjen kvetch when ginsburg gets replaced! — John Browning (@lordredrock) October 4, 2018

But Rubin’s already got her replacement lined up:

Maybe Heitkamp should be nominated for the first SCt seat Dems get — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2018

Heitkamp has vowed to vote no on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. So that’s good enough for Jennifer Rubin!

No doubt you'll be able to give your input directly to the next Democrat president after you start your job as official spox chick. https://t.co/WCYUPtNL31 — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) October 4, 2018

