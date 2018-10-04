Hey, remember that time Jennifer Rubin was a conservative? We’re pretty sure it happened … but if it did, it was so long ago that it’s practically ancient history.

This morning, Jennifer jumped aboard the Dems’ Kavanaugh investigation “cover-up” train:

Straighforward from here!

Alrighty then.

Trending

Or at least get her into treatment for amnesia.

Yeah, but that was different, you see.

And speaking of Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

But Rubin’s already got her replacement lined up:

Heitkamp has vowed to vote no on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. So that’s good enough for Jennifer Rubin!

Excellent.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughHeidi HeitkampJennifer RubinRuth Bader GinsburgSCOTUSSupreme Court