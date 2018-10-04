Alex Jones may have a lower profile these days, but fortunately, it looks like Democratic Sen. Ed Markey is there to pick up his slack:

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said Thursday that the FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was nothing more than a “cover up” by Senate Republicans.

Markey said on “CNN Newsroom” that the bureau’s investigation, which did not include interviews with Kavanaugh or Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to publicly accuse him of sexual assault, made a “mockery” of the Senate.

“It’s obviously a cover-up,” he said, as senators took turns reviewing a single copy of the final FBI report throughout the morning.

“The Trump White House, working with the Republican leadership in the Senate, have deliberately circumscribed this investigation so that only a small handful of people will be questioned.”

