Alex Jones may have a lower profile these days, but fortunately, it looks like Democratic Sen. Ed Markey is there to pick up his slack:

Dem senator on FBI Kavanaugh investigation: "It's obviously a cover-up" https://t.co/zETJjsE6rb pic.twitter.com/yVcHAOtdVa — The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2018

More from The Hill:

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said Thursday that the FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was nothing more than a “cover up” by Senate Republicans. Markey said on “CNN Newsroom” that the bureau’s investigation, which did not include interviews with Kavanaugh or Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to publicly accuse him of sexual assault, made a “mockery” of the Senate. “It’s obviously a cover-up,” he said, as senators took turns reviewing a single copy of the final FBI report throughout the morning. “The Trump White House, working with the Republican leadership in the Senate, have deliberately circumscribed this investigation so that only a small handful of people will be questioned.”

False flag! False flag!

Alex Jones is a Senator? #infowars — Quantified Dave (@QuantifiedDave) October 4, 2018

HE'S TURNING THE FROGS GAY. https://t.co/ChEpjKIyG6 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 4, 2018

The fact that Markey is seriously going with this is the worst part. Or the best part. We honestly can’t decide.

A Dem claims it's a cover up? A Dem claims it's insufficient? Gosh, who could have predicted that? As if their votes are undecided! There is nothing the FBI can possibly say to change their vote. Obstructionist. Hypocrisy. Today's Democrats.#Kavanaugh — trowl520 (@trowl520) October 4, 2018

This is going to be an entertaining day. Every time a reporter sticks a mic in front of a Dem Senator, they say something stupid. Now, "It's obviously a cover up" — Fundy Freddy (@FundyFreddy) October 4, 2018

I guess @SenMarkey has evidence he's not sharing. Just like Ford's legal team. https://t.co/hzKQM0RNAe — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 4, 2018

Oh, snap!

I'm old enough to remember when it was wrong to attack the professionals at the FBI… https://t.co/0gRc8OtEie — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 4, 2018

It’s getting so hard to keep track of that stuff these days.