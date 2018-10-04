The FBI report that Democrats (and Jeff Flake) called for has brought about a predictable reaction, as evidenced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal:

"I have seen it and I want to re-read parts of it, but my very emphatic opinion is that this set of interviews is at best, most charitably, woefully incomplete. To put it bluntly, it smacks of a whitewash, even a cover up." – Sen. Richard Blumenthalhttps://t.co/1xvNxgv2mC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018

Well in that case:

If the FBI is such a irretrievably compromised, partisan clown show, we should probably call off that Russia probe. https://t.co/vAuJh6MPL5 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 4, 2018

@MSNBC if the FBI is so incompetent then maybe they shouldn't be doing that all important Russia Probe. Ya think? https://t.co/krDhOuFfaD — Blondekat65 (@kristinegetty) October 4, 2018

I thought the #FBI was competent enough to carry out the "#russia" investigation https://t.co/fD26NWCtt3 — GonzoLono44 (@GonzoLono44) October 4, 2018

That’s a big ol’ FAIL from Blumenthal.

The Democrats are back to hating law enforcement yo. https://t.co/sIyGlkvr9j — SFK (@stephenkruiser) October 4, 2018

Guy Benson for the win:

The evidence of this FBI “cover up” is in the same drawer as your Vietnam War records, Senator. https://t.co/ddGSFNvZYW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 4, 2018

OUCH!