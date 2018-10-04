The FBI report that Democrats (and Jeff Flake) called for has brought about a predictable reaction, as evidenced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal:
"I have seen it and I want to re-read parts of it, but my very emphatic opinion is that this set of interviews is at best, most charitably, woefully incomplete. To put it bluntly, it smacks of a whitewash, even a cover up."
– Sen. Richard Blumenthalhttps://t.co/1xvNxgv2mC
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018
Well in that case:
If the FBI is such a irretrievably compromised, partisan clown show, we should probably call off that Russia probe. https://t.co/vAuJh6MPL5
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 4, 2018
@MSNBC if the FBI is so incompetent then maybe they shouldn't be doing that all important Russia Probe. Ya think? https://t.co/krDhOuFfaD
— Blondekat65 (@kristinegetty) October 4, 2018
I thought the #FBI was competent enough to carry out the "#russia" investigation https://t.co/fD26NWCtt3
— GonzoLono44 (@GonzoLono44) October 4, 2018
That’s a big ol’ FAIL from Blumenthal.
The Democrats are back to hating law enforcement yo. https://t.co/sIyGlkvr9j
— SFK (@stephenkruiser) October 4, 2018
Guy Benson for the win:
The evidence of this FBI “cover up” is in the same drawer as your Vietnam War records, Senator. https://t.co/ddGSFNvZYW
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 4, 2018
OUCH!