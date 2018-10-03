As Twitchy told you, all but two Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats signed onto a letter suggesting — without any further insight, of course — that the FBI background checks on Kavanaugh turned up information about “inappropriate sexual abuse or alcohol abuse.”

Senate Judiciary Republicans — with the possible exception of na¨if Jeff Flake — see right through this. Commentary’s Sohrab Ahmari shared this insight from a Senate Judiciary Committee staffer:

Pretty neat trick there, Dems.

Of course there’s nothing there. But Dems are so desperate at this point, they’ll try anything.

The press isn’t waiting for leaks. They’re as desperate as the Democrats:

Mission accomplished, Dems. At least as far as media bootlickers are concerned.

The media do have standards … they just happen to be double standards.

Don’t worry: With each passing day, more and more Americans are waking up to the Democrats’ and their media fluffers’ tactics. And at the end of the day, this isn’t going to just blow up in the Democrats’ faces … it’s going to blow up in the media’s as well.

