As Twitchy told you, all but two Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats signed onto a letter suggesting — without any further insight, of course — that the FBI background checks on Kavanaugh turned up information about “inappropriate sexual abuse or alcohol abuse.”

Senate Judiciary Republicans — with the possible exception of na¨if Jeff Flake — see right through this. Commentary’s Sohrab Ahmari shared this insight from a Senate Judiciary Committee staffer:

Sen Judiciary staffer writes me on background: "This is a desperate effort to bluff the press into thinking there is something sensational behind the curtain. There's no there there, but they know that confidentiality rules prevent us from dispelling the notion fully." — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 3, 2018

Pretty neat trick there, Dems.

It’s another Spartacus…nothing to see here. — Tasha Yoseph (@tasha_yoseph) October 3, 2018

Of course there’s nothing there. But Dems are so desperate at this point, they’ll try anything.

Are we to believe that Senate Democrats intentionally withheld material information from the public concerning Kavanaugh? And that Senate Democrats intentionally refused to question Kavanaugh about material information contained in FBI background checks? — Jeffrey W. Ludwig (@jwludwig) October 3, 2018

If it were really damaging, it would have been leaked to the press by now. — The Pie Man (@thepieman84) October 3, 2018

The press isn’t waiting for leaks. They’re as desperate as the Democrats:

Senate Democrats say past FBI background checks on Brett Kavanaugh include evidence of inappropriate behavior. https://t.co/Kqj0DqVYK1 pic.twitter.com/QASZ0X1Bm9 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) October 3, 2018

Mission accomplished, Dems. At least as far as media bootlickers are concerned.

Such hacks. Why isn’t the story that the Senate Republicans say that past background checks don’t show a whiff of impropriety? This hackery is exactly what Dems were counting on with that BS letter. Have some freaking standards. https://t.co/t5ujbMt846 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 4, 2018

The media do have standards … they just happen to be double standards.

I don’t think many Americans truly appreciate how scummy these dems are. This is just despicable behavior. — Colin O'keeffe (@colinokeeffe9) October 3, 2018

Don’t worry: With each passing day, more and more Americans are waking up to the Democrats’ and their media fluffers’ tactics. And at the end of the day, this isn’t going to just blow up in the Democrats’ faces … it’s going to blow up in the media’s as well.

