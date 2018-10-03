Hey look, it’s the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats with another bombshell dropped during the extra week that Sen. Jeff Flake gave them to dig up dirt on Brett Kavanaugh.

Whoah…in a letter signed by Judiciary Committee Dems, they suggest that information re Kavanaugh and "inappropriate sexual abuse or alcohol abuse" are contained in his past confidential FBI background checks. pic.twitter.com/JJXi8owsU1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 3, 2018

Yowza — Senate Dems say in new letter that there is information in Kavanaugh's past FBI background checks that involve either inappropriate sexual behavior or alcohol abuse (aides won't elaborate which) https://t.co/BvmLewl1OX — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 3, 2018

Aides won’t elaborate which … that’s not surprising.

Not necessarily. Just something plausibly "related" to such concerns. — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) October 3, 2018

*Technically speaking, that letter and Senator Durbin’s tweet indicates it is one or the other—or both. — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 3, 2018

and this is what Joe Biden was talking about in that 1991 clip re FBI background info. https://t.co/wNy1VKbnhF — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 3, 2018

As @chrisgeidner points out, this letter wasn't signed by two SJC Dems: Coons and Klobuchar. At least those two have *some* sense. — John Q A (@JohnQAdams11) October 3, 2018

Hello Seung – do we know why only some – not all minority members signed that letter? — Habiba Hamid (@habibahamid) October 3, 2018

2. As others have noted…worth pointing out that Senator Coons and Senator Klobuchar have not signed the letter. I've reached out to find out why…. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 3, 2018

Also Coons and Klobuchar (arguably the two responsible dems on the committee) declined to sign that letter. https://t.co/AslUDTTx6B — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) October 3, 2018

There are two *half*-decent senators on the Judiciary Committee. https://t.co/6U6pUq9L1z — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 3, 2018

Kind of a late find, huh?

They're lying. How do we know? Because not a single one of them mentioned anything about it until now. And they're hiding behind the fact that the proof that they're lying is confidential. https://t.co/4DWb7juWUE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 3, 2018

If this were true, everyone with a brain knows they would've leaked the details months ago, rather than pretending there's something there at the very last second and then faux-hiding behind confidentiality which they've already repeatedly violated. https://t.co/0cDEGC26ta — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 3, 2018

This is completely false or else Democrats would have raised those concerns during the hearing to help support their narrative that Kavanaugh has a pattern of this type of behavior. PS – You should see what’s in Durbin’s FBI files. Yowza! — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) October 3, 2018

Anyone think that truly damaging material in Kavanaugh's background checks would not have already leaked to the press? Anyone? Bueller? — Just Karl (@justkarl) October 3, 2018

If I had to guess, I'd say the FBI had already seen the evidence of him partying as a teenager/young adult and that's what this is about. https://t.co/iWdeGWb9LW — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 3, 2018

Does anyone think if there was something juicy in there it would not have been leaked already? — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 3, 2018

Same. College years were always in play. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 3, 2018

The Left went from sex and drugs to neo-Puritans in the blink of an eye. — msiexec /i Kavanaugh.msi INSTALLDIR="C:SCOTUS" (@CoderInCrisis) October 3, 2018

Who predicted the Democrats would scream that the FBI report proved something terrible they won't elaborate on and can't show us…BUT ITS THERE!! — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 3, 2018

I read the letter & I'm sorry that I can't find it. Where is the reference to inappropriate sexual behavior or alcohol abuse? — ScarlettOTara (@ScarlettOTara1) October 3, 2018

Yeah, just leak it already!

Durbin is saying it’s not true there wasn’t “a whiff” of these things in prior reports, which could refer to any passing mention of alcohol, for example. Doubtful this means anything. — Mike Stern (@mls1776) October 3, 2018

Here’s Durbin responding to the tweet that inspired this letter:

This tweet is not accurate. Committee Republicans must correct it. See our letter here: https://t.co/trJ9ymDjee https://t.co/cCVpAwCzEI — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 3, 2018

The majority is fighting back:

Nothing in the tweet is inaccurate or misleading. The committee stands by its statement, which is completely truthful. More baseless innuendo and more false smears from Senate Democrats. https://t.co/x7VUEKnFRV — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 3, 2018

So far we’re downgrading this “Yowza” to a “Meh.” Seeing that the Democrats already held on to one document to drop when things got desperate, we wouldn’t put anything past them at this point.

On second thought, we’d certainly say “Yowza, does this letter reek of desperation.”

