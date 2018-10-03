As Twitchy reported, all but two of the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday afternoon issued a lengthy letter disputing two tweets posted by the Senate Judiciary Twitter account Tuesday:

Sen. Dick Durbin called the second tweet about “a whiff” of sexual or alcohol abuse false and demanded it be deleted, but the majority is standing by its tweet, and Sen. Orrin Hatch praised the two Democrats who chose not to sign:

They’re making it out to be a big deal, but what they’re disputing is the statement that there was not a whiff of any issue with sexual or alcohol abuse in Kavanaugh’s background checks … so what’s the big secret?

