As Twitchy reported, all but two of the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday afternoon issued a lengthy letter disputing two tweets posted by the Senate Judiciary Twitter account Tuesday:

As part of Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to #SCOTUS, the FBI conducted its SIXTH full-field background investigation of Judge Kavanaugh since 1993. As part of these 6 prior FBI investigations, the FBI interviewed nearly 150 different people who know Judge Kavanaugh personally. 1/2 — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 2, 2018

Nowhere in any of these six FBI reports, which the committee has reviewed on a bipartisan basis, was there ever a whiff of ANY issue – at all – related in any way to inappropriate sexual behavior or alcohol abuse. 2/2 — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 2, 2018

Sen. Dick Durbin called the second tweet about “a whiff” of sexual or alcohol abuse false and demanded it be deleted, but the majority is standing by its tweet, and Sen. Orrin Hatch praised the two Democrats who chose not to sign:

So Democrats are back to innuendo and cloak and dagger attacks with information they've had access to for months. Kudos to Senators Coons and Klobuchar for not signing on to this pathetic last-ditch effort to scrape the very bottom of the barrel. https://t.co/G941kcXnng — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 3, 2018

Damn, son.

The Democrats have already scrapped the bottom of the barrel, and have worn most of that bottom out. Next, they'll be through the barrel and into the ground below. — B30Wu1f (@B30wu1f2) October 3, 2018

Just confirm him and move on! We are past angry 😡 — wanda (@SoutherngalDec) October 3, 2018

Super rich that Durbin and Feinstein want to "establish ground rules for public discussions" at this juncture.#ConfirmKavenaughNow https://t.co/rpNVZ6Kp0Z — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) October 3, 2018

Desperation brings out the very worst in people. — susan broderick (@susieb228) October 3, 2018

Hatch is a badass! He and Grassley no joke — Bill Tsamis (@BillTsamis) October 3, 2018

#ConfirmJudgeKavanaughNow They will never stop with the attacks. Enough is enough! — Neyda Hirshenson (@NeydaHirshenson) October 3, 2018

Bring it to a vote, this is getting more stupid by the minute. They are never gonna stop — JudyM (@JdeaverJudy) October 3, 2018

is it just me, or is @amyklobuchar turning out to be the only honest Democrat? even if she ends up voting no on Kav, she doesn’t seem like she’s been marinating in hatred like her colleagues do. — rachel-batzion (@RBatzion) October 3, 2018

The people who did sign this letter are an affront to justice and disgrace the ideals of democracy and the rule of law – It’s hard to see why the American people have voted these idiots into positions of responsibility. #confirmbrettkavanaughnow — On Kaur (@On_Kaur) October 3, 2018

they are embarrassing. please release the unreacted FBI report. we deserve to know who leaked the initial "letter" no matter how embarrassing it is to @SenFeinstein — Judge “BETO” Smails (@JudgeElihuSmail) October 3, 2018

A disgraceful whisper campaign. The smears will never end from these gutless cowards. — select o speed (@selectospeed) October 3, 2018

They’re making it out to be a big deal, but what they’re disputing is the statement that there was not a whiff of any issue with sexual or alcohol abuse in Kavanaugh’s background checks … so what’s the big secret?

How stupid @seungminkim . If that had been the case, it would have disqualified him then for the position he was up for. Can’t believe the foolishness of these people. — R.A. 🇺🇸🚔 (@Ranbro3030) October 3, 2018

Well, which is it? Inappropriate sexual behavior or alcohol abuse? Or haven't they mind up their minds yet with which lie to stir the pot with? It's bull. Take the vote. — eternity 1121 (@velcra820) October 3, 2018

Related: