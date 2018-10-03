Michael Moore’s outrage game is strong.

Plenty of lefties are pissy about today’s FEMA Presidential Alert (the one President Obama signed into law), but Moore is dialing up his righteous anger to eleventy:

Is … is that Brett Kavanaugh wallpaper?

But we digress. We need to focus on the fact that Michael Moore is out of his ever-loving mind.

Last word to Stanley Hudson:

