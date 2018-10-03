Michael Moore’s outrage game is strong.

Plenty of lefties are pissy about today’s FEMA Presidential Alert (the one President Obama signed into law), but Moore is dialing up his righteous anger to eleventy:

“It was just a test. But make no mistake about it. This is the world in which we now live.”

That’s my final line in “Fahrenheit 11/9”. A few minutes ago, Trump gave us a preview of the state of emergency he is creating to justify the end of democracy as we know it. RESIST! pic.twitter.com/M8g3NebFQ2 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 3, 2018

Is … is that Brett Kavanaugh wallpaper?

Dude’s got Brett Kavanaugh face as his lock screen. — Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@ajsincic) October 3, 2018

But we digress. We need to focus on the fact that Michael Moore is out of his ever-loving mind.

Someone has TDS — Kenneth Moody (@Kmoody2003) October 3, 2018

Give me a break, MM. It was a test of an emergency broadcast system. It's not like Trump personally texted you some dick pics, or something. And, you know what? When they start burning books we can say it's like "F 451." Until then, just let poor Bradbury stop rolling over… — Ivan Jarden (@ivesjar) October 3, 2018

Last word to Stanley Hudson:

***

