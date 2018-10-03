Today’s Presidential Alert test has a lot of lefties freaking out. Only a couple of years too late, as President Barack Obama was the one who signed this into law back in 2016.

Well, it seems Lauren Hogg, sister of Parkland Clown Prince David Hogg, was among those Americans who got the text message. And she thinks there’s a much better use of the government’s resources:

All I’m saying is if they have the ability to make a national #PresidentialAlert why can’t they make a national voter registration alert with a link that automatically registers you to vote? — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) October 3, 2018

Guess it runs in the family.

Excellent question!!!!’ — Brenda Ferguson (@brendaf63) October 3, 2018

Brilliant — Landon Jenkins (@LandonJenkins15) October 3, 2018

Great idea !! — Jennifer Heyman (@jheyman) October 3, 2018

It is, in fact, none of those things.

Are you suggesting that EVERYONE be FORCED to register? Some people are not interested in politics and/or in voting. Why FORCE people to do something that is not required? I’ve registered to vote & I’ve double checked that I’m registered. I vote every time, but thats my choice. — Shrug It Off 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@wardaallen) October 3, 2018

Because it’s already easy af to register to vote and if you don’t know when to register to vote, you more than likely shouldn’t be voting anyway. 🙄 — Ryne (@Ryneisthename) October 3, 2018

Why can’t people your age just figure out how to buy stamps? https://t.co/uKcg3exSXp — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) October 3, 2018

I’d re-think this one if I were you. 🧐 — Јэииіfэѓ МсЅраѓіи (@itsjennamc) October 3, 2018

Please THINK before you tweet. My God. I'm embarrassed for you. https://t.co/VIkZQL9JHm — RBe (@RBPundit) October 3, 2018

All I'm saying is a modicum of thought before one tweets is usually a good thing. — AnonSidious (@AnonSidious) October 3, 2018

Can one of Lauren’s friends text that advice to her to make sure she sees it?