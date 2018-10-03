Today’s Presidential Alert test has a lot of lefties freaking out. Only a couple of years too late, as President Barack Obama was the one who signed this into law back in 2016.

Well, it seems Lauren Hogg, sister of Parkland Clown Prince David Hogg, was among those Americans who got the text message. And she thinks there’s a much better use of the government’s resources:

Guess it runs in the family.

Trending

It is, in fact, none of those things.

Can one of Lauren’s friends text that advice to her to make sure she sees it?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Election DayelectionsFEMALauren HoggPresidential Alertvoter registrationvotersVoting