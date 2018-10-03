At 2:18 p.m. eastern time, cell phones around the country emitted a sharp tone and displayed a message about a test of FEMA’s new presidential alert system for national emergencies. Former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer played “what if” after that test:

It gets tiring saying this, but the Right would go bananas if Obama texted if every phone in America simultaneously. Fox would cover nothing else for a month — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 3, 2018

Anybody want to remind him who made all this possible?

Libs owning themselves. Obama signed the law for this in 2016. https://t.co/j38yOLRE16 — Income Disparity (@IncomeDisparity) October 3, 2018

Fact check: TRUE. From Reuters:

An actual alert would be used for an impending missile attack or other national emergency. Then-President Barack Obama signed a law in 2016 requiring FEMA to create a system allowing the president to send cellphone alerts regarding public safety emergencies.

Awkward!

Yeah, remember the outrage from the Right when Obama made these alerts mandatory? Yeah, me neither. Clown. https://t.co/XGTSaIxaXw — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 3, 2018

One possible reason there was no outrage from the Left when Obama did that was because they were convinced Hillary Clinton was going to win the election.

And who might have been the LEAST happy person to get the presidential alert test?

Just struck me that @HillaryClinton got the presidential alert text message from the man she was supposed to beat in the presidential race by a landslide. How infuriating that must feel. Carry on. pic.twitter.com/HTd97v6jrs — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) October 3, 2018

LOL.