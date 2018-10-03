At 2:18 p.m. eastern time, cell phones around the country emitted a sharp tone and displayed a message about a test of FEMA’s new presidential alert system for national emergencies. Former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer played “what if” after that test:

Anybody want to remind him who made all this possible?

Fact check: TRUE. From Reuters:

An actual alert would be used for an impending missile attack or other national emergency.

Then-President Barack Obama signed a law in 2016 requiring FEMA to create a system allowing the president to send cellphone alerts regarding public safety emergencies.

Awkward!

One possible reason there was no outrage from the Left when Obama did that was because they were convinced Hillary Clinton was going to win the election.

And who might have been the LEAST happy person to get the presidential alert test?

LOL.

