As Twitchy told you, over the weekend, Michael Avenatti claimed to “represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge.” According to Avenatti, said woman is not Deborah Ramirez. In fact, said woman may not have any connection whatsoever to Brett Kavanaugh.

I’m not saying that Michael Avanetti got totally owned by a 4chan prank. But if he did, and if he also gets disciplined or even disbarred for falsely maligning a federal judge, or even prosecuted for sending false or misleading information to the Judiciary Committee… pic.twitter.com/gNi4TUtmmS — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 25, 2018

What happened? I missed it — Joe Sanders (@joesanders33) September 25, 2018

Rumors are flying that his Kavanaugh “client” turned out to be a 4chan prankster. He’s locked his Twitter account. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 25, 2018

So, is this why he locked his account?

It's because he was embarrassed by a 4Chan prank. The "woman" who had him blaring about a new Kavanaugh accuser and Rape Gangs was the girlfriend of a 4Chan guy. When she went dark, he realized his big reveal was a hoax and he was gonna look like a punk. — John Doe (@TheTennStar) September 25, 2018

Here’s the page everyone’s pointing to:

Oh man.

Jeebus. This would mean he defamed a sitting judge. https://t.co/roosH9gJdk — Susan 🌎 (@shoshido) September 25, 2018

OMG. I really need this to be true. https://t.co/KNeeQDwUwd — RBe (@RBPundit) September 25, 2018

Hilarious if true. https://t.co/d9QINVW5OT — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) September 25, 2018

Holy WOW if this is true!!! https://t.co/yFE6GAuVPH — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 25, 2018

Oh please be true — Jason Ray (@jray129) September 25, 2018

I've never wanted something in my whole life to be true as much as I want Avenatti getting 4Chan pranked to be true. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 25, 2018

I want this so bad it hurts. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 25, 2018

This is delicious. — Eric Chad 🇺🇸 (@ericrchad) September 25, 2018

Yes, thank you. I swear I'm going to laugh for days if this turns out to be the case. https://t.co/PlovKrc1JO — RBe (@RBPundit) September 25, 2018

If 4chan has humiliated Avenatti into silence for the duration, they were the heroes we needed, if not the heroes we deserved. — Dan (@LawoftheGator) September 25, 2018

If Avenatti actually got pranked by 4Chan, my entire year has been madehttps://t.co/ZNwADUaCQJ pic.twitter.com/4gku9vtZ82 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 25, 2018

If God is good, this will be given to us. — Ordy's Amish Pumpkin Spice Butter (@OrdyPackard) September 25, 2018

We can dream. Of course, it’s also important to remember who we might be dealing with here.

Hi hello yes since we are all fresh off of Zillow Twitter maybe let’s stay away from 4Chan Twitter until there is some (any) evidence for it. Thanks. — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 25, 2018

My take on the Avenatti-4Chan thing is to remind you about things being too good to be true. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 25, 2018

a 4channer punking Avenatti surely wouldn't punk the entire Internet over punking Avenatti. — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) September 25, 2018

Heh.

Look: that rumor we're all reading about? There is a 99.999999999% chance it's not true. Don't kid yourselves. But we all *want* it to be true. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) September 25, 2018

Well anyway, one thing’s for sure:

Hard to argue with that.

So… if Avenatti did get punked by 4chan, that should be the end of his presidential ambitions and media outlets that still have him on to comment on anything are not serious organizations worthy of respect. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 25, 2018

Are you kidding? HE'S NOW THE FRONTRUNNER! https://t.co/vrMOUG52HH — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 25, 2018

El. Oh. El.

