Editor’s note: We covered these Avenatti tweets in our breaking news story from earlier tonight, but it looks like they’re going to be a story of their own.

On top of the new Ronan Farrow story in the New Yorker, celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti says he is representing another client with “credible information regarding” Brett Kavanaugh’s high school friend, Mark Judge, and he “will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify”:

Avenatti tweeted that this new client is not Deborah Ramirez, the subject of Farrow’s article:

Avenatti had earlier teased that more women would come forward to speak out against Kavanaugh:

We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about who this mystery woman is.

Update. Avenatti is accusing Kavanaugh and Judge of participating “in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them”:

Update 2. A “devil’s triangle” is defined by Urban Dictionary as a male-female-male threesome:

