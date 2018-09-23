Editor’s note: We covered these Avenatti tweets in our breaking news story from earlier tonight, but it looks like they’re going to be a story of their own.

On top of the new Ronan Farrow story in the New Yorker, celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti says he is representing another client with “credible information regarding” Brett Kavanaugh’s high school friend, Mark Judge, and he “will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify”:

I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

Avenatti tweeted that this new client is not Deborah Ramirez, the subject of Farrow’s article:

My client is not Deborah Ramirez. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

Avenatti tells @PaulaReidCBS that the woman he’s representing knew Kavanaugh in high school—which means her story is not in tonight’s New Yorker piece, which focuses on an accusation against Kavanaugh while he was a student at Yale. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 24, 2018

Avenatti had earlier teased that more women would come forward to speak out against Kavanaugh:

All indications are that Dr. Ford is not alone. Buckle up – that includes you Mark Judge. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

And to those that have criticized our media strategy: this will be yet another example of why we used it – because it works! — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

What happens at Georgetown Prep does not stay at Georgetown Prep. #Truth #Courage #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

I do not bluff. I deliver. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about who this mystery woman is.

Update. Avenatti is accusing Kavanaugh and Judge of participating “in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them”:

My e-mail of moments ago with Mike Davis, Chief Counsel for Nominations for U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. We demand that this process be thorough, open and fair, which is what the American public deserves. It must not be rushed and evidence/witnesses must not be hidden. pic.twitter.com/11XLZJBTtY — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

Update 2. A “devil’s triangle” is defined by Urban Dictionary as a male-female-male threesome:

Brett Kavanaugh must also be asked about this entry in his yearbook: "FFFFFFFourth of July." We believe that this stands for: Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them. As well as the term "Devil's Triangle." Perhaps Sen. Grassley can ask him. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

***

'Flimsier than the original': Is the new Ronan Farrow-Kavanaugh story already FALLING APART? https://t.co/bdSWxNPSPZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 24, 2018

UPDATE: Ronan Farrow story is live; Kavanaugh denies https://t.co/TTdKnyEh09 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 23, 2018