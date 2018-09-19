This afternoon, the Senate Judiciary Committee released another scorcher of a letter from chair Chuck Grassley to Dianne Feinstein:

Committee Majority has yet to see original, unredacted letter from Dr. Blasey Ford to Sen. Feinstein https://t.co/c7S1Nk5WSZ pic.twitter.com/2mJ23XL35Y — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 19, 2018

We heard those mics dropping all the way from here.

A great letter. — Gissele (@gisselew) September 19, 2018

Chuck Grassley cracks the seal on a can of whoop-ass. https://t.co/8PYDuzVFL1 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 19, 2018

He’s been on fire lately. But this letter also raises an important issue — not to mention a lot of eyebrows:

So only Feinstein has the letter, after all of this? That seems newsy. https://t.co/V6UICFWEIz — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2018

It sure does.

The unredacted letter should be public at this point yes? — RBe (@RBPundit) September 19, 2018

NEW: @ChuckGrassley to @SenFeinstein: “I’m writing to request that you provide me a copy of the letter dated July 30, 2018 that you received from Dr. Ford containing allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh.” It’s…it’s insane that they haven’t been given this yet. pic.twitter.com/FXrQVPhT6y — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 19, 2018

What’s the hold-up?

Given their conduct thus far, it’s not unreasonable to suspect it’s something significant. So maybe it’s time to hold that confirmation vote after all.

***

Related:

Shorter Chuck Grassley to Christine Blasey Ford: “It’s ‘put up or shut up’ time”

Sen. Grassley willing to fly committee staffers to California to meet with Christine Blasey Ford in person