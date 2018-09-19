This afternoon, the Senate Judiciary Committee released another scorcher of a letter from chair Chuck Grassley to Dianne Feinstein:

We heard those mics dropping all the way from here.

He’s been on fire lately. But this letter also raises an important issue — not to mention a lot of eyebrows:

It sure does.

What’s the hold-up?

Given their conduct thus far, it’s not unreasonable to suspect it’s something significant. So maybe it’s time to hold that confirmation vote after all.

