Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley previously sent a letter to Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers that basically said it’s time to stop with the stall tactics and put up or shut up. Additionally, Grassley sent a letter to Judiciary Committee Democrats in which he took Dianne Feinstein and others to the woodshed:

New Grassley ltr to SJC Dems: "I certainly understand why Dr. Ford might be distrustful of the Committee's ability to keep matters confidential based on the Democratic members' recent conduct …" — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 19, 2018

That’s gonna leave a mark!

That’s the best line of this whole debacle yet. — Marty Tantum (@martytantum) September 19, 2018

