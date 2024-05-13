Journalist Looks Into the NGOs That Are Facilitating the Border Crisis

Reuters: Pro-Israel Website to Blame for Student Demonstrators Being Flooded With Online A...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on May 13, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Even before Gov. Ron DeSantis flew fewer than 50 illegal immigrants to the sanctuary called Martha's Vineyard, Fox News' Bill Melugin was keeping an eye on the border towns in Texas. Who was paying for buses to pick up illegal immigrants and take them to the airport? Most likely non-governmental organizations, or NGOs, like Catholic Charities.

As we reported last month, a reporter found flyers at the Mexican-based Resource Center Matamoras urging illegals to vote for Joe Biden: "Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open," they read.

Investigative journalist Maddie Rowley decided to look into some of these NGOs that have been facilitating the migrant crisis at the border, and again, it's a case of following the money.

"… including employees sexually assaulting migrant children in its care." Sounds like the UN.

Rowley writes for The Free Press:

And with the recent massive influx of unaccompanied children—a record 130,000 in 2022, the last year for which there are official stats—the coffers of these NGOs are swelling, along with the salaries of their CEOs.

“The amount of taxpayer money they are getting is obscene,” Charles Marino, former adviser to Janet Napolitano, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under Obama, said of the NGOs. “We’re going to find that the waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer money will rival what we saw with the Covid federal money.”

The Administration for Children and Families, a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, funds the nonprofits through its Office of Refugee Resettlement, and its budget has swelled over the years—from $1.8 billion in 2018 to $6.3 billion in 2023. The ORR is expected to spend at least $7.3 billion this year—almost all of which will be funneled to NGOs and other contractors.

The CEOs of Global Refuge, Southwest Key Programs, and Endeavors, Inc. pay themselves between $500,000 and $1 million a year.

Business is booming, and so are the federal grants that keep these NGOs going.

Non-governmental organizations that exist almost completely off of government grants..

***


