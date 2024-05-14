Canadian Doctor Posts Pics of 'Brutal Attack' by Police During Pro-Palestinian Protest, Gets ROASTED

We're all familiar with all the American university students staging pro-Palestinian protests on their respective campuses recently, but this is not exclusive to the U.S.

At the University of Calgary in Canada on Thursday morning, protestors had set up tents on the south lawn of MacEwen Hall. By the afternoon, about 20 tents and around 40 protesters were on site. By Thursday evening, their ranks were increased by people bringing refreshments and joining in pro-Palestinian chants. Calgary police were preparing Thursday night to remove protesters.

According to the Calgary Herald, the Calgary Police Service posted at 8:30pm, as officers in riot gear approached the encampment, 'Protesters in violation of trespass are now subject to charge and removal. All members of the public, staff and students are advised to stay away from the area.'

Enter Dr. Mukarram A.Zaidi, an X user whose bio reads 'Family Physician, Son, husband, father & friend. Chair - Think for Actions, Teacher,Activist, Epidemiologist, Population Health Risk Assessment and Management,' from Calgary, Canada. He was gracious enough to share photos of the horrific assault on those poor, innocent, terrorist-sympathizing students. Enjoy a chuckle at these photos he shared in a three-post thread:

On May 9, 2024 CPS brutally attacked the peaceful protest and assaulted student, faculty and community members at University of Calgary, the police chief then misrepresented the facts of the event and stated that there were no injuries.1/3 pic.twitter.com/rCEtkG5Zf1 — Dr. Mukarram A.Zaidi (@zaidi71) May 11, 2024

I was denied access to treat the injured and was told by CPS that they had medic on site that was not true either. I was the official physician assigned to the protest to treat the wounded and I was denied access to the protest after they blocked the entrance to the protest site pic.twitter.com/74MdJaWqU7 — Dr. Mukarram A.Zaidi (@zaidi71) May 11, 2024

(This writer had to get a screenshot of the third tweet in the thread due to technical difficulties.)





It seems the good doctor is playing it fast and loose with the word 'brutal'.

The comments to these photos were far more brutal than the 'attack' by Calgary Police and we are HERE FOR IT!

Oh no, they got a tiny booboo! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 13, 2024

Some of those owies look like they might need a kiss and maybe a bandaid. Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/zzsD0q2vRS — ❤️ Duchess of Remembrance 🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) May 13, 2024

Good lord. I came home with worse every day as a kid on summer break. 😂 — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 13, 2024

Right?! And then our dads would just tell us to rub some dirt on it and walk it off.

I too have been assaulted by a papercut before — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) May 13, 2024

Well, there it is. The world's tiniest violin.

Lol what medical treatment do these "injuries" even need? All these boo boos require is mommy to kiss them better. — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) May 12, 2024

Rug burn? Paper cut? What even is that? 🤡 — Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) May 11, 2024

Did somebody try to fish out a quarter between the driver's seat and the console!? 🤣🤣🤡🤣🤣 — Randy McGuire B.Sc. \\\ (@thecommonloreca) May 12, 2024

Full disclosure, this writer has injured herself doing this more than a few times.

Those aren’t injuries. They’re barely scratches. If that’s the sort of thing people are rushing to a doctor about, it’s no wonder it’s impossible to book an appointment. — The Fringe (@ceevrothefirst) May 12, 2024

Very fair point there.

Mosquito season started already — Osmar Salguero 🇬🇹🇨🇦 (@ravarick) May 12, 2024

Prayers for your recovery. I mean, you did use bandaids and cream, right? https://t.co/TwLgeaZt6B — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 13, 2024

If you would go to the doctor for any of the things in this thread, we need to talk. https://t.co/nSamPPtZio — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) May 12, 2024

Is this a parody account? https://t.co/0B2pmVpW9Q — RBe (@RBPundit) May 12, 2024

We can only hope so.

This is why we shouldn’t give out participation trophies or pander to pronouns. https://t.co/Hmf1pbJpZG — Stacey (@StaceyMonette27) May 12, 2024

I've had cat scratches worse than this. No wonder people just roll their eyes at all this woke progressive crap. https://t.co/bDXlkXbWmh — Watcher (@WatcherAfar) May 11, 2024

You show us "injuries", I'll show you why we are flushing billions away annually on healthcare. What a waste of time and money. — LesterBenzBrewing (@lesterbenz) May 11, 2024

The sheer level of arrogant narcissism required to think you have any effect whatsoever on foreign affairs by skipping class is somewhat impressive, though. These children have been ruined by a generation of parents trying to be their friend instead of, you know, PARENTING them.

It's past time we stop coddling these Mensa rejects.

***