Cuteness Overload: Riley Gaines Shares Pupdate, J.K. Rowling Approves (PICS)

Amy  |  9:45 PM on May 13, 2024
AngieArtist

Usually, when we write about Riley Gaines or J.K. Rowling, it's to share their latest endeavors to speak up for women's rights to single-sex spaces. So, while we're always happy to feature them for fighting the good fight, we were delighted to come across a little lighter fare from Gaines:

Advertisement

Meet the pups by name:

We're trying very hard not to play favorites, but plenty of folks couldn't help themselves (not that we blame them one bit):

He DOES look like a wise old soul!

We do too!

The pup named after beloved House Elf Dobby was also a fan favorite:

Not gonna lie, that scene still gets us every single time.

You're not alone:

Us too, Jo. Us too.

Tags: HARRY POTTER J.K. ROWLING RILEY GAINES

