Cuteness Overload: Riley Gaines Shares Pupdate, J.K. Rowling Approves (PICS)

Usually, when we write about Riley Gaines or J.K. Rowling, it's to share their latest endeavors to speak up for women's rights to single-sex spaces. So, while we're always happy to feature them for fighting the good fight, we were delighted to come across a little lighter fare from Gaines:

Meet the pups by name:

We're trying very hard not to play favorites, but plenty of folks couldn't help themselves (not that we blame them one bit):

Omg Dumbldore! 🥹🥰 — kaitlin o'brien (@k_obrien16) May 12, 2024

That one IS a Dumbledore😂😂😂🩵 — n a t a l i a 🌵 (@nataliadex7o) May 12, 2024

Omg I want Dumbledore 😭😍🥰 — 🇨🇦 Meesh Louise 2.0 🇺🇸 (@bitchy_bertha) May 13, 2024

He DOES look like a wise old soul!

Ron looks ready for his life adventure! — Barb ODELL (@BarbODELL17) May 13, 2024

I love little ron!!! 😍😍 — Carly Tefft (@CarlyTefft) May 12, 2024

We do too!

The pup named after beloved House Elf Dobby was also a fan favorite:

Dobby ❤️ — Lisa Seye (@lisadseye) May 13, 2024

Dobby is the sweetest . What an adorable little face 😍 — Heather Finlay 🕊️KPSS💚🤍💜 (@LuxuryMoon) May 12, 2024

Dobby is my favorite. Looks like mine did as a pup. — WeWillWin!!! (@CSkillman51243) May 12, 2024

I would like Dobby please 🙏



This canine Dobby would take away the pain and the sad memory of me, in my thirties, sobbing my heart out at the loss of the original Dobby😢 — Dee Jarvis 🟪⬜️🟩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@DeeJarv34798927) May 12, 2024

Not gonna lie, that scene still gets us every single time.

Stop it. I want them all. — Kathleen Stinehart (@stinehart8) May 12, 2024

You're not alone:

I want all of them. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2024

Us too, Jo. Us too.