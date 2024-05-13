It's So 'Stressful and Sad' That Hamas Terror Attack Turned Trump Haters Against Each Other

Last month, the New York Post reported that "more than 60,000 Democratic Pennsylvania voters didn’t vote for Joe Biden in the battleground state’s presidential primary this week, opting to return ballots with a write-in candidate." Instead, they wrote in "Uncommitted" against "Genocide Joe" Biden's failure to get Israeli troops to retreat. Biden's doing what he can to appease both sides; he's sending aid to Israel while also sending in U.S. troops to build a pier to unload humanitarian relief from aid ships.

Rick Perlstein finds it "stressful and sad" that this is happening during an election year. So is Biden.

The whole thing is so stressful and sad, like Satan dreamed up the best possible way to make people who hate Trump hate each other... "I know! A massive Palestinian terrorist attack in Israel!!" — Rick Perlstein (@rickperlstein) May 11, 2024

The stakes are high. We mean, extermination of the human race high.

I'll say it once. Vote for who you like, or don't vote. But Trump in the White House during a Mideast war may mean World War III, and species extinction. Which is worse than genocide. The inability of some on the Left to grasp this is a self-regarding failure of the imagination. https://t.co/YsfHxsO05P — Rick Perlstein (@rickperlstein) May 11, 2024

As we reported, Jake Sullivan just told the press today that no president has stood stronger for Israel than Biden. These campus radicals aren't going to vote for that. But Trump's re-election would be "worse than genocide." We thought climate change could be responsible for species extinction, but it turns out it's Trump.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you https://t.co/tXrtBFsW27 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 12, 2024

It probably wasn't Satan. It was probably someone real. https://t.co/ykiYcipq0j — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) May 13, 2024

It was someone real … whose hatred of Jews clouded the possible effect on the U.S. election.

"Worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust; anti-Trump Americans hardest hit" https://t.co/Alg7dTKvxf — Thomas Stern 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@thmstern) May 11, 2024

I hate when my otherwise solid coalition of like-minded principled patriots are divided by such difficult moral issues as whether murdering Jews is wrong https://t.co/pJrwqZwXke — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 12, 2024

It's almost as if the Grand Strategy of the Democratic Party in the 21st Century -- to exploit America's growing diversity by assembling a Coalition of the Fringes of American society -- always had a secret flaw: the Fringes tend to hate each other. https://t.co/58S1drtw41 — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) May 11, 2024

The Liberals are imploding and I’m enjoying every minute of it. https://t.co/K6PcMjt4Ul — Michael Hartzler (@MichaelHar21269) May 12, 2024

“If I believed in Satan I’d think the most evil plan he’d ever dream up was reigniting a foreign conflict that would make 40% of the Democrats continuously weep for seven months. That’s what he’d do.” https://t.co/8jYVljHw6U — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 11, 2024

This guy writes tomes about the history of conservatism the Republican Party. https://t.co/odvrZG9uuD — This Here Snakeskin Jacket 🎤🥣☕️ (@SFlipp) May 13, 2024

Incredible that this guy managed to write a genuinely insightful history of the development of American culture war politics while remaining this stupid. Smartest non-materialist I guess https://t.co/GafufapWLq — Tommy (@Tommy80727908) May 11, 2024

American liberals deserve Trump so bad https://t.co/fe47pzIO11 — Paxton🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇸🔻 (@EvenMorePaxton) May 12, 2024

Western political commentators are profoundly stupid and myopic https://t.co/QY2R2ifNzX — hum dunkin (@hum_dunkin) May 11, 2024

I don't even know where to start with this tweet https://t.co/bp5IWBkRqm — Guy (@Godallmighty12b) May 12, 2024

A coalition built on hate will eventually come to hate each other. — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) May 12, 2024

I’d advise thinking less. — taintedaintit (@taintedaintit) May 13, 2024

This is exceptionally embarrassing. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 12, 2024

Maybe the problem is a large percentage of your party is full of antisemites — commonsense (@commonsense258) May 11, 2024

Pro-Palestine people are always finding new ways to be unpleasant — That Fuzzy Bastard (@thefuzzybastard) May 11, 2024

Yes, Biden and his supporters are the victims, not the Israelis who were murdered, raped, kidnapped, or their families who suffer without their loved ones, or the millions living through constant missile attacks from Gaza. 🙄 — CAS 🇮🇱 🎗️ (@CAShadow33) May 12, 2024

People in the replies are actually angry with Perlstein for framing October 7 as "a massive Palestinian terrorist attack."

Why can't we get back to where everyone hated white Christian nationalists and bonded over it?

