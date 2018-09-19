In an attempt to defend herself from criticism for holding on to the letter containing an allegation against Brett Kavanaugh for so long, Sen. Dianne Feinstein made this claim and tried to blame the media while trying to also get in a dig at Trump:

How did the media get the name from a letter held by Feinstein’s office? RNC chair Ronna McDaniel had a suggestion for the Senate Dems:

At this point, the Democrats don’t seem very curious about any of that.

Feinstein’s excuses for having the letter for several weeks without making its contents known don’t hold water.

