In an attempt to defend herself from criticism for holding on to the letter containing an allegation against Brett Kavanaugh for so long, Sen. Dianne Feinstein made this claim and tried to blame the media while trying to also get in a dig at Trump:

President Trump, Dr. Blasey Ford did not want her story of sexual assault to be public. She requested confidentiality and I honored that. It wasn’t until the media outed her that she decided to come forward. You may not respect women and the wishes of victims, but I do. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 19, 2018

How did the media get the name from a letter held by Feinstein’s office? RNC chair Ronna McDaniel had a suggestion for the Senate Dems:

Dianne Feinstein says the “media outed” Dr. Ford. The media didn’t out her. Democratic staffers did by leaking her information, violating her request for privacy. Why don’t Democrats look into that? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 19, 2018

At this point, the Democrats don’t seem very curious about any of that.

THIS! @senfeinstein Might want to check to see if there's a spy in your house https://t.co/TdQaaAZq2P — Tim Miller 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@TimMill784) September 19, 2018

Democrats and the Media are and the same. https://t.co/L8vIycnnBQ — Belly of the Leftist Beast (@bellyofthe) September 19, 2018

Why didn't Feinstein copy her letter, black out her name and then take it to the Senate or show the letter to Judge K when they were having their meeting? There was no reason to give her name.. Feinstein certainly knows about redacting!! SMH.. More of "resisting" at all costs! — Rennae Christman (@RennaeCh) September 19, 2018

Feinstein’s excuses for having the letter for several weeks without making its contents known don’t hold water.