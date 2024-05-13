Reuters: Pro-Israel Website to Blame for Student Demonstrators Being Flooded With Online Abuse

As we reported, the hunger strike at Princeton in support of Hamas has gone to a "rotary" model, where new hunger strikers take over for the old ones when they get too hungry. We haven't heard much from the "Gaza Liberation Zone" at Columbia ever since the police stepped in. Some of the students have left their tent city to disrupt graduation ceremonies, where normal students who attended class were given their degrees.

We used some posts from Canary Mission, and now we see that Reuters is looking into the pro-Israel website. Canary Mission, it seems, has accused some of the students forcefully blocking Jews from entering campus of being antisemitic, and that's resulted in "a flood of online abuse."

Pro-Israel website Canary Mission accused some pro-Palestinian student demonstrators of supporting terrorism and spreading antisemitism. Some students say it prompted a flood of online abuse https://t.co/Ivob7OByfO pic.twitter.com/LaLgtYpjdT — Reuters (@Reuters) May 12, 2024

Interesting. Let's see how Reuters frames this. We'll start with the headline: "Name and shame: Pro-Israel website ramps up attacks on pro-Palestinian student protesters."

Gabriella Borter, Joseph Ax, and Andrew Hay report:

While Canary Mission relies on tips, it said it verifies what it publishes, drawing from publicly available sources. Canary Mission’s profiles include links to its targets' social media posts, public speeches and interviews with journalists. … Reuters reviewed online attacks and abusive messages directed at scores of people targeted by Canary Mission since Oct. 7. The site has accused over 250 U.S. students and academics of supporting terrorism or spreading antisemitism and hatred of Israel since the start of the latest Gaza conflict, according to the Reuters review of its posts. Some are leading members of Palestinian rights groups or were arrested for offenses such as blocking traffic and punching a Jewish student. Others, like [Layla] Sayed, said they had just stepped into campus activism and were not charged with any crimes.

She just stepped into an encampment of radicals chanting, "Hamas, make us proud, kill another soldier now" and creating a human barrier between Jewish students and their classrooms.

Oh no, won’t someone please think of the Hamas enthusiasts? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 13, 2024

In a sane world, supporting Hamas should have consequences. — Jenna Filmore (@FilmoreJenna) May 12, 2024

Well they do support Hamas. — Demand can be a force majeure (@filthyanalyst) May 13, 2024

They didn’t say it wasn’t true, only that they got shit for it. https://t.co/HyMtq67qA1 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 13, 2024

How can you even compare your "online abuse" to the suffering of the Palestinian people? Grow a pair.

Have they tried not supporting hamas? — BoostIsLife (@BoostIsLifee) May 13, 2024

Well, some are supporting terrorism and spreading antisemitism. So there's that. — JWW13 (@JWarrenW) May 12, 2024

Good. Support of terrorism should lead to online abuse. — Nem Nova (@Nem_Nova) May 12, 2024

Excellent. These terrorist lovers should be sent to Gaza. They should be permanently non employable in the U.S. — Robert (@RobertAZ224) May 12, 2024

That's one of the demands of these rotating hunger strikers — that all arrests and suspensions be expunged so they don't haunt them during their job search.

The people chanting “death to America” got blowback online? Heavens to Betsy. That totally makes up for all the men, women, and children killed by Hamas on October 7th. Of course. — Ward Beauregard (@BeauregardWard) May 12, 2024

So you went to a public protest and got identified, even with your mask. Shame on Canary Mission for making you famous.

