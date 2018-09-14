Presumably, this scoop from CNN was meant to make Brett Kavanaugh look bad:

Thing is, the person who comes out looking the worst is none other than Dianne Feinstein. National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke, for one, is pretty flabbergasted by what he just read:

Yep. Feinstein had been in possession of this supposedly damning letter since July, yet she only brought it to light yesterday. That’s not something you do with allegations you take seriously.

Two things with which Feinstein is apparently unfamiliar.

Feinstein sat on her letter. The GOP did not.

Brett Kavanaugh’s been forced to explain himself for weeks, defend himself from baseless smears and evidence-free accusations. It’s long past time for Feinstein and the Democrats to be held accountable for what they have done.

