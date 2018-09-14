As Twitchy told you, Chuck Grassley has released a letter signed by “65 women of bipartisan backgrounds who knew Judge Kavanaugh in high school”:

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein, for one, isn’t impressed:

Nor is Crooked Media’s editor in chief Brian Beutler:

Nor is film and TV writer John Rogers:

So, basically, guys like Stein and Rogers think Senate Republicans had been collecting these signatures for weeks, waiting to deploy them in the event that Dianne Feinstein would pull the stupid stunt she pulled yesterday.

Apparently Stein and Rogers have never heard of email before.

Believe it or not, it’s entirely possible that 65 signatures could be collected on short notice. The internet is a pretty amazing place.

Virginia Hume, Brit Hume’s daughter, was indeed one of the letter’s signatories.

And she said she only found out about it last night:

Huh.

FFS.

Rogers is still not convinced:

Remember when #BelieveAllWomen was a thing?

Awkward.

