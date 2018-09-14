Chuck Grassley has released a letter signed by 65 women who are vouching for Brett Kavanaugh’s character:

And Mic senior political reporter Emily Singer is reading between the lines, you guys:

Speaking of transparent, could the Left be any more shameless about what they’re doing?

And speaking of transparent shamelessness, how about Brian Fallon’s take:

Give us a minute to pick our jaws up off the floor.

Brian Fallon makes cockroaches look good by comparison. What an absolute piece of sh*t he is.

America won’t forget what the Democrats have done.

