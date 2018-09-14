Chuck Grassley has released a letter signed by 65 women who are vouching for Brett Kavanaugh’s character:

.@ChuckGrassley releases a letter from 65 women who knew Kavanaugh in high school (showing Rs knew about this high-school rape allegation.) These women say Kavanaugh “behaved honorably and treated women with respect.” — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) September 14, 2018

And Mic senior political reporter Emily Singer is reading between the lines, you guys:

Makes the whole "bring in the daughter's basketball team and talk about how great of a coach he was" look even more transparent https://t.co/4McIjuhvxc — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 14, 2018

Speaking of transparent, could the Left be any more shameless about what they’re doing?

She smears for fun. https://t.co/8d5qgZHT46 — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) September 14, 2018

This is incredible. Opponents spend MONTHS trashing Kavanaugh as a Handmaid's-Tale-woman-hating misogynist, defenders of Kavanaugh respond with evidence of his respect for women, opponents go with, YEAH BECAUSE YOU KNEW HE'S AN ACCUSED RAPIST! What bilge. https://t.co/dmuMojqgaL — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 14, 2018

And speaking of transparent shamelessness, how about Brian Fallon’s take:

And his emphasis on hiring women clerks.https://t.co/r6pG9LWMt6 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 14, 2018

Give us a minute to pick our jaws up off the floor.

You're not a serious person — Rob Solo (@robsolo) September 14, 2018

Yes @brianefallon, because he's spent the last decade hiring more women clerks than men because he was guessing this allegation might come up through some mysterious letter in the 11th hour of a confirmation process. Get lost. https://t.co/LVdKOyGEZ4 pic.twitter.com/nCCk1xukZZ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 14, 2018

Brian can’t comprehend that you’d be proud of hiring women unless you have a history of sexually molesting them. In fairness, he does have a history of working with the Clintons, so makes sense for him. https://t.co/Je7QE3kCtq — Big Pickle Energy (@sunnyright) September 14, 2018

Clinton alums are always there to remind you that they're uniformly terrible pic.twitter.com/TYbaBRvnFh — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 14, 2018

Brian Fallon makes cockroaches look good by comparison. What an absolute piece of sh*t he is.

These people are disgusting, and we are very lucky they can do nothing but impotently whine on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/rtEi74mpBM — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 14, 2018

What a disgusting smear. Holy crap, you people are disgusting. https://t.co/nCHLmUn1bu — RBe (@RBPundit) September 14, 2018

Democrat operatives are now openly suggesting that Kavanaugh coaching girls basketball and hiring female clerks was all a big cover for this one, unfounded, anonymous allegation from 35 years ago. My God. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 14, 2018

America won’t forget what the Democrats have done.

I hope the backlash to these disgusting, baseless, accusations is turnout among Republicans. Media is acting in tandem with Democrats to bring down a nominee and they should all be punished. https://t.co/lkr5yWAk0b — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 14, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Related:

UH OH! Dem senators’ comments about Kavanaugh have Brian Fallon & the Resistance VERY triggered