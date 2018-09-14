Chuck Grassley has released a letter signed by 65 women who are vouching for Brett Kavanaugh’s character:
.@ChuckGrassley releases a letter from 65 women who knew Kavanaugh in high school (showing Rs knew about this high-school rape allegation.) These women say Kavanaugh “behaved honorably and treated women with respect.”
— John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) September 14, 2018
And Mic senior political reporter Emily Singer is reading between the lines, you guys:
Makes the whole "bring in the daughter's basketball team and talk about how great of a coach he was" look even more transparent https://t.co/4McIjuhvxc
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 14, 2018
Speaking of transparent, could the Left be any more shameless about what they’re doing?
She smears for fun. https://t.co/8d5qgZHT46
— Just Brad (@bradcundiff) September 14, 2018
This is incredible. Opponents spend MONTHS trashing Kavanaugh as a Handmaid's-Tale-woman-hating misogynist, defenders of Kavanaugh respond with evidence of his respect for women, opponents go with, YEAH BECAUSE YOU KNEW HE'S AN ACCUSED RAPIST! What bilge. https://t.co/dmuMojqgaL
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 14, 2018
And speaking of transparent shamelessness, how about Brian Fallon’s take:
And his emphasis on hiring women clerks.https://t.co/r6pG9LWMt6
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 14, 2018
Give us a minute to pick our jaws up off the floor.
You're not a serious person
— Rob Solo (@robsolo) September 14, 2018
Yes @brianefallon, because he's spent the last decade hiring more women clerks than men because he was guessing this allegation might come up through some mysterious letter in the 11th hour of a confirmation process.
Get lost. https://t.co/LVdKOyGEZ4 pic.twitter.com/nCCk1xukZZ
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 14, 2018
Brian can’t comprehend that you’d be proud of hiring women unless you have a history of sexually molesting them.
In fairness, he does have a history of working with the Clintons, so makes sense for him. https://t.co/Je7QE3kCtq
— Big Pickle Energy (@sunnyright) September 14, 2018
Clinton alums are always there to remind you that they're uniformly terrible pic.twitter.com/TYbaBRvnFh
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 14, 2018
Brian Fallon makes cockroaches look good by comparison. What an absolute piece of sh*t he is.
You're sick. https://t.co/Ij4u9NcOqx
— Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) September 14, 2018
These people are disgusting, and we are very lucky they can do nothing but impotently whine on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/rtEi74mpBM
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 14, 2018
What a disgusting smear.
Holy crap, you people are disgusting. https://t.co/nCHLmUn1bu
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 14, 2018
Democrat operatives are now openly suggesting that Kavanaugh coaching girls basketball and hiring female clerks was all a big cover for this one, unfounded, anonymous allegation from 35 years ago.
My God.
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 14, 2018
America won’t forget what the Democrats have done.
I hope the backlash to these disgusting, baseless, accusations is turnout among Republicans. Media is acting in tandem with Democrats to bring down a nominee and they should all be punished. https://t.co/lkr5yWAk0b
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 14, 2018
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.
***
